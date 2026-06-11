Atlanta Falcons Make Trade with Chiefs for OL Help

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly acquired offensive tackle Wayna Morris, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler. Several reports have indicated that the Chiefs will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick, while the Falcons will receive Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Morris, a former 2023 third-round pick and native of Grayson, GA, has 43 career games played (16 total starts) over his three seasons with Kansas City. As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games (four starts) for the eventual Super Bowl champions. Morris started 11 games in 2024, but only made one in 2025 over 12 appearances, with most of his work coming on special teams.

In Atlanta, the veteran will join a crowded offensive tackle room. He will compete with Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, Storm Norton, Jack Nelson, and Ethan Onianwa for the starting role with the Falcons at right tackle after longtime starter Kaleb McGary suddenly retired earlier this offseason.

this story will be updated.

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