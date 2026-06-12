Reason for Wanya Morris Trade Comes to Light as Falcons Lose OL for Season

Last month, I ranked every Atlanta Falcons unit by talent and depth, and the offensive tackles came in dead last. Part of the reason was the uncertainty of swing tackle Storm Norton, whose mysterious ankle injury started week to week last summer, turned into a stint on Injured Reserve, and eventually sidelined him for the season after attempting to return.

The Falcons announced on Thursday that Norton would be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. The timing of the move means that Norton's injury will shut him down for a second consecutive season.

Earlier in the day, news broke that the Falcons had traded for Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris. The reason for the move became crystal clear a few hours later with the Norton news. Norton turned 32 last month, and one has to wonder if the reserve lineman will ever make it back on the field.

Norton started four total games for the Falcons in 2023 and 2024. He filled in admirably for Kaleb McGary when called upon. The Falcons had hoped that Norton would be healthy enough to compete with Jawaan Taylor at right tackle and at least provide cover for both Taylor and Jake Matthews as the top backup.

However, they'll go into minicamp with no doubts about him with the finality of the roster move.

Morris will compete with Taylor at right tackle, and whoever doesn't win the job will be the top backup on what is a razor-thin group at offensive tackle. Taylor didn't get any guaranteed money in his $5 million contract, and the Falcons' trade for Morris only involved a swap of a 6th-round pick for a 7th-round pick.

They're not exactly heavily invested in either player. Depending on roster cutdowns and salary cap casualties this summer, the Falcons starting right tackle in 2026 may not even be on the roster yet. New general manager Ian Cunningham got another player who is an experienced professional who is looking at redemption.

A former 3rd-round pick out of Tennessee in 2023, Morris started 11 games for the Chiefs' Super Bowl team in 2024, including the Week 3 matchup against the Falcons. He was benched for the playoff run. He saw just 66 snaps on offense last season for a struggling Chiefs team.

A native of Savannah, Ga., and still just 25 years old, the Falcons made a low-risk move in acquiring Morris. He adds a healthy body with upside to a room that desperately needed both.

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