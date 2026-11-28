The Atlanta Falcons have officially parted ways with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, ending a short-lived partnership that began during the offseason.

The Falcons announced Saturday that they released the veteran quarterback, who joined the organization in March to bring experience to the quarterback room and compete for the starting job against Michael Penix Jr.

General manager Ian Cunningham addressed the decision, expressing appreciation for Tagovailoa’s time in Atlanta while acknowledging that both sides agreed it was time to move in a different direction.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Cunningham said. “After thoughtful conversations with Tua’s representatives, we felt this was the best path forward. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best.”

Tagovailoa’s departure brings an unexpected conclusion to what initially appeared to be an intriguing quarterback competition. The former first-round selection arrived in Atlanta with seven seasons of NFL experience ahead of the 2026 campaign and an opportunity to challenge Penix for the starting position.

He made an impression during the preseason, completing 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards across two appearances. His performance helped establish himself as a legitimate option for the starting role, and he ultimately earned the job coming out of training camp.

However, things quickly changed.

An oblique injury sustained during practice forced Tagovailoa out of the lineup before the Falcons’ season opener. Penix took over under center, creating an opportunity to establish himself as Atlanta’s starting quarterback.

Tagovailoa eventually returned to action, but his opportunities remained limited. His lone regular-season appearance came against the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. He completed two passes for 34 yards before throwing an interception that sealed Baltimore's 30-23 victory.

That would be his only regular-season action with Atlanta.

For Tagovailoa, the release creates another opportunity to find a new home as he enters the NFL waiver system. If no team claims him, he will become a free agent and be eligible to sign elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Falcons will move forward with three quarterbacks remaining on their roster: Penix, veteran Andy Dalton, and undrafted rookie Jack Strand.

Penix is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Dalton, who joined Atlanta in October, provides an experienced backup option, while Strand continues developing during his rookie campaign.

Ultimately, Tagovailoa’s time in Atlanta never unfolded as either side likely envisioned. The Falcons brought in a former Pro Bowl quarterback to compete for the starting job, but an untimely injury and limited opportunities prevented him from establishing a lasting role.

Now, Atlanta is turning the page and committing its quarterback room to a different direction for the remainder of the 2026 season.