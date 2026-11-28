Thanksgiving Week in the NFL continues on Sunday, with a 10-game slate of games including some exciting matchups for the playoff picture:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

After five standalone games to open the week, there are still plenty of bets to place for Sunday's action.

Every week throughout the 2026 season, the SI Betting team of Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey share their NFL Best Bets. The goal of this column is simple:

We choose our favorite bet for Sunday or Monday, and our awesome readers get a chance to ride with us, or fade us. Plus, we'll keep track of our record here to see how we fare throughout the season.

MacMillan has picked every single game in his Road to 272 column (like he does every week), so if we don't hit the game you want to bet on in this story, make sure to check out his column!

Now, let's get into each of the team's best bets for Sunday's action in Week 12!

NFL Best Bets for Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington Commanders -7 (-109) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Peter Dewey

Minnesota Vikings -7 (+100) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

Washington Commanders -7 (-109) vs. Arizona Cardinals – Peter Dewey

There’s a chance this is too many points for the Washington Commanders to cover, but they are by far the better team on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Commanders are still in position to make a push for the NFC East title with a strong finish to the regular season, especially after their impressive upset win at home against Cincinnati in Week 11. They’re behind Dallas and the New York Giants in the standings, but Jayden Daniels is playing at a high level right now, leading a second straight win in primetime.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ season is in the tank.

Arizona started Josh Johnson in Week 11, and it has scored three, six and seven points over the last three weeks. With Jacoby Brissett in Baltimore and Gardner Minshew out for the season, there’s no real juice to this offense. Plus, Michael Wilson and Jeremiyah Love are banged up, leaving the team with subpar skill players outside of tight end Trey McBride.

The Cardinals are 30th in the league in EPA/Play on defense and have fallen into the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense.

This is a very winnable game for a Washington team that can’t afford to slip up if it wants to remain in the playoff picture. No matter the quarterback for the Cardinals in Week 12, can we even trust them to score 10 points?

Washington’s defense did a solid job limiting a Cincy offense that was No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play, and the Commanders should be able to move the ball with ease against this Arizona defense.

Simply put, if this comes to betting on Daniels vs. any of the Arizona quarterbacks, I’m taking Daniels every single time.

And for my bettors that love trends, the Cardinals are 0-4 against the spread as a home dog this season with an average scoring margin of minus-22.5 points.

Minnesota Vikings -7 (+100) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan

This is a nightmare matchup for Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He hasn’t just been bad when facing pressure; he’s been historically bad.

He has a 40.5% catchable-throw rate when under pressure this season, the worst in the NFL by 13%.

Penix Jr. now has to face the best blitzing defense in the entire league. Brian Flores is going to draw up a defensive game plan that’s going to put this offense in a blender, which is going to wreak havoc. I struggle to envision the Falcons being able to move the ball with any regularity.

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense may not have looked effective this past weekend in Mexico City against one of the best teams in the league, but they now get to face a Falcons’ defense that recently traded their best player and a unit that has regressed significantly since a strong first few weeks.

The Vikings are going to dominate this game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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