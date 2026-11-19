The Atlanta Falcons entered 2026 as a transition year. The team had a new general manager, new head coach, and new offensive coordinator. But with limited draft picks and very little salary cap room, the personnel, especially on offense, looked pretty much the same.

Tommy Rees took over as offensive coordinator and play caller for the Falcons and Jahan Dotson came in as a starting wide receiver. But those were the only real changes made on that side of the ball.

The big question coming into the year was whether the Atlanta Falcons could find their franchise quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. or not.

Penix has had his ups and downs this season, not totally surprising for a player coming into the season on a repaired ACL and 12 starts to his name. But with seven games left in the season, the jury is still out on him.

ESPN asked its legion of beat writers what has gone right and what has gone wrong for each team, and Marc Ramondi epitomized the Jekyll and Hyde nature of this team by naming running back Bijan Robinson and Penix in both categories. He points out that Robinson is third in the NFL in rushing yards and has the most runs of 20 or more yards of anyone in the NFL.

"The Falcons staff has also successfully made Michael Penix Jr. into an under-center quarterback after he spent almost all of the past two seasons and college working mostly out of the pistol," Ramondi wrote on ESPN.

Penix has thrown for 1,730 yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing seven interceptions in eight starts (4 of which came in the Tampa monsoon). However, teams have figured out that if they blitz Penix, crash the pocket, they can not only limit Robinson by stopping him before he gets started, but Penix isn't going to make them pay for bringing extra defenders.

"Penix has been poor under pressure, and Rees and company have not yet figured out a way to mitigate the problem. Penix has the worst completion percentage in the league while under pressure (34.9%) and the second-worst success rate (21.5%)," Ramondi continued.

Kill two birds (no pun intended) with one stone. Defenses have one target. If they aim about five yards behind center, they'll either find Penix trying to pass or Penix handing off to Robinson. The pre-snap and post-snap reads aren't punishing defensive coordinators for taking a risk sending six defenders into the offensive backfield.

The Falcons have a bye week to try and figure it out. The Chiefs blitzed the Falcons on nearly every play, and their bllitz percentage on the season is just 28.7%.

Atlanta faces the Minnesota Vikings next week, who blitz on 67.3% of defensive plays, nearly double the New York Giants, who come in second at 37.5% (the Falcons are 28th at 19.8%).

Questions about Penix's ability to handle pressure have already led some national pundits to predict the Falcons will be in the quarterback market in April's NFL Draft. If he's going to stop that from happening, he and Rees need to figure out how to have some success against pressure.

The Vikings present the ultimate test on Sunday, November 29th.