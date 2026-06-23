Atlanta Falcons Reportedly Sign TE Kyle Pitts to Record-Breaking Extension

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly agreed to a new contract with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. The three-year deal is worth $54 million ($36 million guaranteed), but Pitts will reportedly receive the guaranteed money over the next two seasons.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that the deal will replace the franchise tag for the 2026 season, so it will expire after 2028. On that tag, he was previously set to earn just above $15 million this year, but will now earn $18 million.

Pitts' contract did not reset the market, and he will come in just behind George Kittle ($19.1 million) and Trey McBride ($19 million), but it will be the largest three-year deal for a tight end in NFL history.

The two parties had until July 15 to work out any extensions, but the Falcons were ready to lock down their star tight end well ahead of that deadline. Pitts, who is still just 25 years old, is currently 13th in the Falcons' history for receiving and fourth among tight ends -- with just 650 yards, he could climb as high as second at his position.

The former fourth overall draft pick broke out as a rookie in 2021, but had to battle through a knee injury in 2022. After a pair of difficult seasons, he enjoyed a resurgent year in 2025. He finished with a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns with 928 yards, the most since his 1,000-yard rookie season.

He credited one moment with tight end coach Kevin Koger from last season for his turnaround.

“It's just what he expects out of himself, what we expect out of him,” Koger said. “[Before that meeting,] he knew that he was below that bar, but we got him to where he needed to be, and it's a testament to him and him having that awareness of where he wants to be and where he needs to be.”

“It was that talk with God and myself, looking in the mirror,” Pitts added about what turned his season around. “You have the opportunity to do something, so just do it. It’s up to you.”

Now, Pitts is assured to be a part of the franchise's future for the years to come. The Falcons have now secured Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. Next, the Falcons are expected to focus on running back Bijan Robinson.

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