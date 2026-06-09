Kyle Pitts Reveals Conversation That Changed His Falcons Career

FLOWERY BRANCH – Kyle Pitts knew something needed to change.

The 25-year-old tight end was a non-factor for the Atlanta Falcons in their 24-10 win over the Saints, their first game without Drake London. He finished with just two catches for 25 yards, a continuation of what had been a difficult contract season for him. To that point, Pitts had accounted for just 49 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown. Against the Saints, he had a drop that he knew he shouldn’t have.

He was tired of it.

With just six weeks to go in the season, Pitts knew he needed to be the author of how his story ended in 2025. He took charge of that future with a sit-down meeting with tight ends coach Kevin Koger after their flight landed in Atlanta.

“We sat down, and we had to talk about things that we need to do, and that we can do better, that he can do better, that I can help him with,” Koger said. “He was very self-aware and understanding of who he wants to be and what he needs to do.”

For Pitts, that was a clear turning point in his season, and maybe his career.

He set season bests in consecutive weeks, with 82 yards in Week 13 against the Jets and 90 yards in Week 14 against the Seahawks. Pitts had found his groove, but discovered his ‘unicorn’ potential on a Thursday night in Tampa, reeling in 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers in prime time, all career-highs.

The version of Pitts that the Falcons had been waiting for finally arrived.

His production over those final six weeks buoyed him to his best full season as a pro: 88 catches, 928 yards, and five touchdowns.

“It's just what he expects out of himself, what we expect out of him,” Koger said. “[Before that meeting,] he knew that he was below that bar, but we got him to where he needed to be, and it's a testament to him and him having that awareness of where he wants to be and where he needs to be.”

And that is something that Koger made a point to mention about his tight end. It largely goes unnoticed, but Pitts is really hard on himself. As someone who spends more time with the tight end than just about anyone, Koger sees that and understands it. He even finds himself talking Pitts down at times.

“Kyle cares a lot, and people don't realize how much the game means to him,” he said. “He does have a high standard for himself, separate from what people say outside of the building. If the play isn't exactly how we want it out or how he wants it, he's going to be hard on himself, which is what you want.”

That care factor, Koger says, makes him better and his teammates better. Pitts himself said that his relationship with his position coach has kept him “even-keeled” over the last two seasons, and it has helped him be a better player on the field and a better person off it.

Pitts finished his breakout season second among NFL tight ends in receiving and earned his first All-Pro recognition, but Koger explained that he is not one to rest easy on the accomplishment. The year he had in 2025 has not come up once this offseason, and the success of the final half is now in the rearview mirror.

After the Falcons put a franchise tag on him earlier this year, 2026 became another contract year for Pitts, but something he called “a blessing.” This season will provide him with another opportunity to prove he is the guy they drafted back in 2021, and the one who dominated over the final six weeks of 2025.

With a new coaching staff and a new offensive system, Pitts has spent this offseason adding to his game rather than resting on what he built.

“I’m adding more tools to my toolbox, [and he’s] letting me do a couple more things in terms of route running and just schematically as an asset in this offense,” Pitts said during the second week of OTAs.

And Stefanski echoed his tight end and position coach's thoughts, saying he is “working like crazy” to get better, but it all seems to go back to that one conversation between Koger and himself.

Those six weeks might have changed the trajectory of Pitts' career. Now, entering another prove-it season, the Falcons are betting the player who emerged after that conversation is the real Kyle Pitts.

Pitts believes that, too.

“It was that talk with God and myself, looking in the mirror,” Pitts said about what turned his season around. “You have the opportunity to do something, so just do it. It’s up to you.”

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!