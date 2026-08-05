What Bijan Robinson's Contract Signals for the Atlanta Falcons

With Bijan Robinson signing a three-year, $66.75 million extension worth up to $75 million, the Atlanta Falcons have now spent $357.8 million extending some of their key players. One would think that a team spending this much money is ready to compete for a Super Bowl; however, that is not necessarily the case for the Falcons.

The Falcons still have a massive question mark at quarterback, the most important position in the sport. So are they making a mistake by paying all of these players before they have figured out the quarterback position?

In short, no. Even with an elite quarterback, a good supporting cast is needed to win the Super Bowl. The Falcons have been ensuring that the supporting cast is already in place for whenever the quarterback question is answered.

With a new regime in the Falcons front office, they have already decided who they want to be the main pieces of this supporting cast.

The Robinson extension was the fourth this offseason, securing a young and highly talented core group. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Matthew Bergeron are the other players the front office has identified as key to the franchise's plans.

All of these players are on offense, which begs the question: what is the defensive plan for the future?

The answer lies in the even younger core on that side of the ball. Players like Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., and Xavier Watts will be the future of the defense. All of whom won’t need an extension for at least another two years. Even with the season-ending injury to Walker at training camp on Tuesday, he’s still just 22 years old.

With a solid core on both sides of the ball set for the next few years, the question falls back on how the Falcons solve the quarterback issue. The answer lies in one of three options, all of which are not a sure thing.

The first of those options is the easiest. Either Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa works out as the long-term starter for the team. Neither of them has yet to prove enough to this new regime to keep them with the team long-term.

However, if whoever wins the starting job has a great season and proves themselves as the long-term starter for the team, then all of the quarterback problems are solved. A long shot, but definitely not impossible.

Another possible solution to the problem would come through next year's draft. There are a lot of potential quarterback candidates in next year's draft, including names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore.

The third solution is through free agency. The Seattle Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a deal through free agency, and he was able to lead them to a Super Bowl. Even though it is rare that a talented quarterback hits free agency, it does happen. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been kicking up a small storm about a new contract.

With a good young core in place and options in front of them to answer their question at quarterback, the Falcons are not in a bad spot as a franchise right now. It would be easier with a solution at quarterback, but the NFL isn’t an easy place.

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