Atlanta Falcons Work Cap Magic Again On Bijan Robinson's Contract Extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons have been busy this spring and summer, signing their young core of offensive players to contract extensions.

Tight end Kyle Pitts was the first to get a new deal, followed by wide receiver Drake London, offensive guard Matthew Bergeron, and finally, running back Bijan Robinson.

Each of the new deals made the respective player at least the third-highest paid player at his position, with Robinson's three-year extension worth up to $75 million putting him at the top of the running back mountain.

With minimal expenditures at quarterback, considering Tua Tagovailoa is on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, and Michael Penix Jr. is on his rookie deal, the Falcons have plenty of space available under the salary cap to get these deals done.

But there's much more to it than that.

The Void Years

NFL teams have always added years to a contract to help mitigate the initial salary cap hit by allowing teams to spread guaranteed money across multiple years. For example, a five-year deal worth $50 million with $10 million of guaranteed money is really just a one-year deal for $10 million, but the non-guaranteed years allow the team to divide the $10 million across all five years for a salary cap hit of $2 million for the first year.

It's a little more complicated than that with minimum salaries, roster bonuses, etc., but that's the gist.

It's gotten even more complicated recently with the proliferation of the void years. In essence, the five-year contract example above is a one-year deal with four club options. The club holds the player's rights for each of those years, even though the rest of his contract is non-guaranteed.

Teams are allowed to add up to five void years to a deal, which means the player is a free agent after the initial term of the contract has concluded.

In the $50 million example above, the team could add five void years and spread the guaranteed money over 10 years, resulting in a $1 million-per-year salary cap charge instead of $2 million.

The void years are a salary cap management tool that benefits owners with large cash on hand for signing bonuses, like Falcons' owner Arthur Blank. New general manager Ian Cunningham and cap management expert, SVP Bryce Johnston, are being aggressive.

Bijan Robinson's Salary Cap Charge

Bijan Robinson inked a three-year extension worth up to $75 million this week that keeps him under contract with Atlanta for the next five seasons. The deal includes $51 million of guaranteed money and all five available void years.

With the void years, the Falcons are able to extend his guaranteed money across 10 years instead of five. They've actually significantly lowered his salary cap hit in the near future with the new deal.

Over the Cap has the details:

Robinson Contract Year Salary Cap Number 2026 $10.0 Million 2027 $5.7 Million 2028 $7.8 Million 2029 $11.9 Million 2030 $16.9 Million

OK, What's the Catch?

Good question. The void years include $32.8 million of money paid to Robinson. At some point, that money has to hit the salary cap. If he sees the end of his contract, it hits the following year. Robinson would no longer be on the team, but he would still carry a $32.8 million cap charge in 2031 (dead cap money).

It seems like risky business to guarantee a dead cap hit of that magnitude by putting future obligations on the books without any return. In a sense, you're putting Robinson's contract on a credit card and paying the minimum balance for five years. The balance always comes due.

But there's a reason the Falcons have been doing these deals with young players. Bergeron is the oldest of the quartet at 26 years old, and he's playing a position that historically has the longest shelf life.

With a simple extension, the Falcons can bring forward some of the void-year money and pay some of it off early. They don't want 34-year-old Jake Matthews to have five void years, but there is much more room for future contract extensions with 25-year old Drake London and 24-year old Robinson. Instead of paying the minimum credit card payment, they can pay a little extra every year and be paid off at the end of the contract.

London signed a four-year, $141 million extension with $100 million guaranteed. His salary cap charge is $8 million this season, $11.3 million in 2027, and $18.5 million in 2028. Yes, he has five void years with a future cap hit of $33 million of dead money in 2032.

Yes, it's a risk to use the void years for the future, but the salary cap has been increasing steadily the last five years. $33 million might be close to 10% of the salary cap now, but it might be closer to 5% in 2032.

Cash is king. Credit is cheap.

And the Falcons are taking advantage of it.

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