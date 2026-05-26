Falcons Massive Tackle Deemed Team's 'Most Exciting' Undrafted Free Agent

The Atlanta Falcons had a smaller than average 2026 NFL Draft class. They entered the draft with just five picks, which the organization managed to turn into six players.

But there is a silver lining. The Falcons had an opportunity to sign a lot of undrafted free agents this spring. A few of them stand out as possibilities to make the team's final roster this August.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport likes offensive tackle Riley Mahlman's chances. To begin this week, Davenport named Mahlman the "most exciting" undrafted free agent the Falcons signed this offseason.

"Mahlman's length and experience are intriguing—he has started double-digit games on both the left and right sides. But his play strength is below average, and given how tall he is, a move inside to guard seems unlikely," wrote Davenport.

"Still, given his frame, with some time in an NFL weight room and some coaching up, Mahlman could develop into a decent 'swing' tackle."

Mahlman was one of three undrafted linemen the Falcons inked to a deal after the 2026 NFL Draft. Mahlman will add depth at tackle in Atlanta at least through the offseason while the other two play along the offensive line interior.

Falcons Add Intriguing Undrafted Linemen, Including Wisconsin's Riley Mahlman

The former Badgers offensive tackle's size alone should be enough to make an NFL team excited. Mahlman stands at 6-foot-8 and 308 pounds.

Clearly, the concern with Mahlman is not in his frame, but rather his shorter arms. For that reason, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wondered out loud during the draft process if the Wisconsin product could slide to guard.

"Mahlman’s lack of length contributes to protection breakdowns when he fails to land first hands," wrote Zierlein. "As a run blocker, he uses hand strikes to mitigate a lack of bend but he doesn’t have the body control to execute from entry to whistle at a consistent level.

"It’s tough for tall tackles to bump inside to guard, but such a move might provide Mahlman his best shot at a roster spot, provided he adds to his core strength."

Former offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds, switched to guard with the Philadelphia Eagles a couple years ago. After the position change, Becton experienced great success, starting at guard for the Super Bowl champions.

Becton, though, didn't repeat that success last year. He also was a first-round talent, which clearly, Mahlman is not.

Still, the Falcons taking a flier on Mahlman developing into a useful backup is a wise, intriguing move. Perhaps Mahlman could provide depth at tackle and guard.

Atlanta's Other 2026 Undrafted Free Agents to Watch

As previously mentioned, the Falcons signed three undrafted linemen. So, Mahlman isn't the only undrafted lineman on the watchlist this spring.

Center James Brockermeyer caught the eye of SI on Falcons' Scott Kennedy when the team initially announced its undrafted free agents at the beginning of the month.

Kennedy called the center arguably the best performer at the Panini Senior Bowl in January.

"He measured 6'3 1/8" and 297 pounds with 32" arms. He showed quick feet with an excellent base as he stonewalled interior linemen time and time again in 1v1s," wrote Kennedy.

"Typically, you don't want centers 1v1 against nose guards in the NFL, because they're giving up significant size and strength to the defensive linemen. But Brockermeyer more than held his own. He dominated in pass protection drills."

Both Brockermeyer and Mahlman could compete for roster spots this summer. Brockermeyer, though, might have an easier path to one because the Falcons only have two other centers on the offseason roster.

Finally, we shouldn't mention "exciting" Falcons undrafted free agents without talking about quarterback Jack Strand.

The signal-caller played Division II football at Minnesota State-Moorhead University. As a senior, he threw for 3,546 yards with 42 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Quarterbacks, especially new ones, always bring excitement. Strand is one of three new signal-callers at Atlanta's offseason workouts this spring.

In the preseason, it will be interesting to see if Strand could push veteran Trevor Siemian for the QB3 role.