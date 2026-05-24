New Atlanta Falcons OC Tommy Rees' Early Impressions of Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in the offensive skill positions during the first four years of former general manager Terry Fontenot. The team used four consecutive top-10 picks on a tight end, wide receiver, running back, and quarterback. They also spent heavily on free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.

That they finished 24th in passer rating (85.3) and tied for 26th in touchdown passes (19) last year, despite the resources poured into the offense, is a big reason why there is a new regime in Atlanta this year.

Part of that new regime is offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who is charged with getting a tune out of a talented offensive group. OTAs began for the Falcons last week, and Rees is pleased with what he sees overall from his quarterback room, which includes former No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. and free agent Tua Tagovailoa.

"We have a really committed group right now that's trying to do all the things that we're asking, and that goes across all the position groups," Rees said after practice last week. "There's a lot of buy-in amongst the players and the staff. Our focus, really offseason-wise, is fundamentals, technique, mastering the offensive system.

"Every day we're with the guys, we feel improvements where we're asking them to, and there's always going to be things to clean up, but that's why we're here right now, and I'm looking forward to the rest of it."

This offense will go only as far as the quarterbacks take them, and that's the biggest offseason question for the Falcons. Penix has been recovering from his third ACL surgery, but he's been doing nearly everything asked of the quarterbacks so far in OTAs.

"He's done a really nice job, and all the quarterbacks have," Rees said. "There's a lot of new things we're asking them to do. They're all buying in, and I would say that's where it starts. His buy-in has been tremendous. He's pushing himself. He's pushing his teammates, and I'm really pleased with that group and how they've come to work."

Quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt is going to play a big role in the success of the Falcons' season this year. He runs the quarterback room and is tasked with helping develop Penix's first-round talent.

"There's a lot of different things that you try to do within the offense, and from footwork to scheme to where we're putting our eyes," Rees said. He's taking them to heart and doing a nice job. He's a natural thrower if we're talking his passing mechanics and those types of things.

"I mean you've seen it Mike's whole career. He's got tremendous arm talent. It's easy for him to throw the football, and that's a great starting point for any quarterback."

Penix is on pace to be football-ready by September, but they know they don't have to rush him as he and Tagovailoa battle for the starting position.

We'll let the medical side of things play out," Rees said. "We're going to focus on what we can control and what we can ask Mike to do. Everybody's on their own track here, and as much as Mike has been able to do, we'll continue to evaluate that and move ahead."

Penix will get the chance to earn the starting job in training camp as he works his way back to full health. His knee won't preclude him from competing with Tagovailoa this summer. There's no guarantee he'll be ready for full contact by September, but Rees is clearly pleased with what he's seen so far.

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