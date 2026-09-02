Bijan Robinson Makes Atlanta Falcons History with Latest Ranking

Bijan Robinson has officially reached a level few Atlanta Falcons players have ever touched.

The Falcons star running back was voted No. 3 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026, tying Julio Jones as the highest-ranked player in the franchise’s history. Jones peaked at No. 3 on the 2017 list and is the only other Falcon to crack the top 5.



Jones was also No. 4 in 2018. Matt Ryan’s highest mark was No. 10 in 2017 after winning the 2016 NFL MVP.

The honor comes after Robinson produced one of the most dominant seasons of his young career in 2025.

Robinson started all 17 games and rushed for 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns on 287 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. He was equally dangerous as a receiver, catching 79 passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

That gave Robinson 2,298 scrimmage yards, the most in the NFL in 2025 and the 12th-most in NFL history in a single season. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors and was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Defenders who have had to prepare for Robinson understand that his explosiveness makes him a uniquely difficult assignment. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jahlani Tavai offered perhaps the simplest comparison, calling Robinson “a younger McCaffrey.”

“One of them boys that’ll take it 85 yards if you ain’t ready”



“That boy cut back on me so fast”



“Can anybody catch him?!”



🔥 @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/GHJmhGgoTa — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 2, 2026

That comparison speaks to Robinson's versatility. Like Christian McCaffrey, Robinson isn't simply a running back who can catch passes. He can impact every part of an offense, forcing defenses to account for him before the ball is even snapped.

His explosiveness also creates a nightmare in space.

As Tavai put it, “He’s so swift, you got to make sure when you’re tackling in open field you gotta at least force him to the sideline.”

That speed, combined with Robinson's vision, balance and ability to make defenders miss, is a major reason Atlanta has built its offense around him.

Falcons coaches have consistently talked about Robinson as more than just a talented running back. Kevin Stefanski has emphasized getting him heavily involved in the offense, while the organization has repeatedly pointed to his work ethic, leadership and ability to elevate those around him.

Now, Robinson enters 2026 with an even greater expectation.

The Falcons recently made that belief official, signing Robinson to a three-year extension worth up to $75 million that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history at the time.

At No. 3 on the NFL Top 100, Robinson isn't simply one of the NFL's best running backs anymore.

He's officially one of the best players in football, and tied as the highest-ranked Falcon ever.

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