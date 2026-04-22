Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft Satisfies Every Major Need

The NFL Draft has finally arrived, and Falcons OnSI has delivered several scenarios facing the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. The franchise needs wide receivers, defensive linemen, offensive tackle depth, linebacker depth, and a lot more – but only five picks with which to make that happen.

Ian Cunningham is entering his first draft as general manager, but he will have his work cut out for him as he moves into this crucial team-building weekend. He has worked tirelessly to build out his draft board and construct a strategy to elevate this roster with a crucial talent infusion.

The Falcons are still without a first- or fifth-round pick, but they still have the opportunity to find value. As we put our final thoughts together ahead of the official, we put together one more mock draft for fans to consider.

2:48 – Chris Bell, Wide Receiver, Louisville

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell could be a steal for the Falcons at pick 48 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver is one of the more pressing needs in this class for the Falcons, and Ian Cunningham insinuated on Monday that there is plenty of depth for them to take advantage of in this class – meaning they could afford to wait. But based on how this mock fell, the Falcons missed out on many of the premier defenders who could have been on their board. However, Chris Bell did drop into their lap, and that is hardly something to be upset about.

Based on his size, explosiveness, and athleticism, Bell could have been a first-round talent in this class, but a knee injury late in the season robbed him of that ability. When he returns to full health (projections place him at some point around training camp this summer), he projects as an elite second option beside Drake London.

3:79 – Gracen Halton, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton projects as an ideal rotational defender for the Falcons | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Falcons need defensive line depth, and Gracen Halton feels like an ideal option to slide into their rotation. He is already familiar with the ‘attack style’ defense that Jeff Ulbrich operates from his time with Brent Venables at Oklahoma, and he was a disruptive force for the Sooners. Despite playing from an interior position, his 30 pressures were second on the team last season.

After the addition of Maason Smith, the Falcons can loosen their need for a nose tackle, meaning Halton could be an ideal player for them. His body type, energy, and play style resemble Brandon Dorlus in Atlanta, and the Falcons would be glad to welcome another rotational piece like that to their evolving defensive line room.

4:122 – Tacario Davis, Cornerback, Washington

Washington defensive back Tacario Davis has some truly unique size for a defensive back | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tacario Davis was a one-year starter for the Huskies (three-year starter overall, including two at Arizona), with his experience coming on the outside. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 33-inch arms, Davis has elite size for the position. He also has good speed and ball skills, which suggest his abilities could translate to the NFL with a little more refinement. While he likely won’t push Mike Hughes for the starting job right away, he could develop into a steady contributor in the years to come.

6:215 – Jimmy Rolder, Inside Linebacker, Michigan

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder is a special teamer with upside for the Falcons | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jimmy Rolder was a four-year contributor for the Wolverines, but he was stuck behind lots of NFL talent over his first three seasons. He did not get to start games until last fall. Rolder made the most of it, leading Michigan in tackles as a senior (4.7% missed tackle rate). Despite his limited experience, he flashed some interesting upside, with solid speed and athleticism.

At the very least, Rolder could be an ideal contributor on special teams, but could develop into a rotational piece of the Falcons’ second level.

7:231 – Carver Willis, Offensive Lineman, Washington

Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis could project as a swing tackle in the NFL. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons could use a player like Carver Willis for his unique versatility and solid run-blocking ability. He was a one-year starter for the Huskies, lining up as a left tackle last season. Before that, he was playing right tackle at Kansas State. In the NFL, some scouts see him as an interior player, but he could continue developing on the outside and have a fruitful career as a swing tackle.

He is a project for the Falcons, but if he can elevate his pass blocking, then he could be a solid depth player for them moving forward.

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