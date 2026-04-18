One Perfect Pick for the Falcons in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft countdown is drawing to a close, and the Atlanta Falcons are still sitting on their limited draft capital. Ian Cunningham will carry just five picks into next week’s draft, but that could always change between now and then.

Should it remain, the Falcons can still find plenty of value for themselves in this class. With that in mind, Falcons OnSI put together a round-by-round look at one player who makes the most sense for them.

First-Round (No. 13 Overall – Los Angeles Holds This Pick): n/a

The Falcons moved their first-round pick to Los Angeles as part of the deal to move up for James Pearce Jr. With a glaring lack of capital, the Falcons will be forced to grin and bear it as the draft’s premier players come off the board on the first day.

Second-Round (No. 48 Overall): Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

One of the popular names for the Falcons is Christen Miller. The big defender from Georgia might slip out of the Falcons’ reach at 48, but would be an outstanding addition to this defense. He has the traits of a player who can develop into a strong interior pass rusher, but at 321 pounds, he will provide a high floor with his run-stopping ability.

However, with the Falcons adding Maason Smith on Friday, it could be indicative of their intent to look elsewhere with this pick.

Third-Round (No. 79 Overall): Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

A big-bodied wide receiver with 4.4 speed, Ted Hurst has major upside, and he has seen his stock rise from a day-three player to maybe even the second round. Hurst led FBS over the last two seasons with 34 catches of more than 20 yards. He will see a learning curve after playing for Valdosta State (2022-23) and Georgia State (2024-25), but his traits make him a good target for the Falcons in the third round, should he drop.

Fourth-Round (No. 122 Overall): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Anthony Hill is an outstanding athlete with good size (6-foot-2, 238 pounds) for a linebacker and plenty of off-ball versatility. He can contribute all over the field on all three downs. Hill put together a stellar final season for the Longhorns, finishing with 70 tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions. His athleticism flashed at the Combine, and the big defender ran a 4.51 forty (1.58 10-yard split), with a 37” vertical and a 10’5” broad. Hill’s upside is a Pro Bowl player, but he will be a strong rotational player alongside Christian Harris.

Fifth-Round (No. 153 Overall – Green Bay Holds This Pick): Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

Green Bay now holds the Falcons’ fifth-round pick after they traded wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia. Atlanta traded this pick as part of the package to move up to acquire safety Xavier Watts last spring. However, Ian Cunningham said he is in the market for acquiring more picks. If the Falcons trade back from one of the picks ahead of this one, then a fifth-round pick would be on the table for a deal.

Josh Cameron could be an ideal player to target here. He is a tough player who seeks out contact. He was a first-team All-Big 12 player last season after finishing with 69 catches for 872 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He attended the combine but did not work out, opting to participate at Baylor's pro day. Unfortunately, a calf injury prevented him from working out.

Sixth-Round (No. 215 Overall): Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Riley Nowakowski was a one-year starter for the Hoosiers, and he proved to be a versatile player in that offense. He finished his senior season with 32 catches for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and he could provide a good blocker with some upside as a receiver at the NFL level. Nowakowski will not be able to offer nearly as much in the receiving game as Kyle Pitts, but he is a reliable target that could develop in the Kevin Stefanski system and provide some depth to the tight end room.

Seventh-Round (No. 231 Overall): Carver Willis, OL, Washington

Carver Willis could be an intriguing developmental offensive tackle for the Falcons, with the upside of being a swing tackle in the NFL within the next few years. He is a strong run blocker who could also shift inside. Finding a versatile player in the seventh round is a nice way to cap off the draft. The Falcons reportedly welcomed Willis in for a top-30 visit during this cycle, so there could be some interest here.

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