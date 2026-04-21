Strength of 2026 NFL Draft Aligns Nicely with Atlanta Falcons Big Need

New Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham and his staff did an excellent job of plugging holes with quality veterans in free agency. With the possible exception of cornerback, every position with a need got at least two players to compete for playing time.

Wide receiver, running back, defensive tackle, linebacker, and edge all got multiple signings.

Last week, Cunningham traded former 2nd round pick Ruke Orhorhoro, who was a bit of a tweener at 295 pounds, for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith, who comes in at 315.

While the Falcons don't have any gaping holes, wide receiver, defensive tackle, and cornerback are still some of the bigger needs on this team heading into the NFL Draft on Thursday. According to Cunningham, at least one of those positions lines up nicely for the Falcons, who aren't on the clock until Pick No. 48.

“Offensively, receivers are deep,” Cunningham said at his press conference on Monday. ”Obviously, you've got some really good players at the top, and you've got players really good players with different skill sets in the middle of the rounds

“Beauty’s in the eye of the beholder, right? Guys that fit certain flavors. Whether they're big, physical possession-type guys, or those slots that can get in and out of breaks and get open.”

Drake London is in the last year of his contract. Jahan Dotson signed a deal that is essentially a one-year contract with a club option, and Olamide Zaccheus is under similar terms. A wide receiver to compete with Dotson and Zaccheus would see the field early and often in 2026 and beyond. It would be a bonus if he had return capabilities.

Former Georgia Bulldogs star Zachariah Branch fits the specialist mold and is one of those slot-types that has run after the catch ability.

Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II, Alabama's Germie Bernard, and Louisville's Chris Bell are also players who are projected to be taken near No. 48 when the Falcons are on the clock.

The Falcons also have the No. 79th pick in the third round, and that might be the sweet spot for taking a wide receiver. One of Georgia State's Ted Hurst, UConn's Skyler Bell, Clemson's Antonio Williams, Notre Dame's Malachi Fields, Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, and USC's Ja'Kobi Lane should be available in that slot.

Of the five players ranked in the 70's by NFL Mock Draft Database, five of them are wide receivers.

The Falcons signed three edge rushers in free agency and took two in the first round last year, so edge shouldn't have been a need this year, but only Jalon Walker is a relative lock to be on the roster in 2027. If the Falcons decide to go in that direction again, Cunningham likes what he sees.

"Defensively, I'd say defensive end," Cunningham said of the draft's strengths. "And then some of the weaker positions, maybe running back and defensive tackle. When I say weaker, it probably doesn't have the depth as it has in years past."

Taking a running back at No. 48 might be the only position that would be a surprise for the Falcons. And it sounds like if Atlanta wants to get an impact defensive tackle, they'll need to do it early. That's one of the reasons Georgia's Christen Miller and Texas Tech's Lee Hunter have been popular choices for the Falcons in mock drafts.

The draft starts on Thursday, but with no first-round pick, the Falcons will have to wait until Friday night to be on the clock. "Hurry up and wait," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday.

The wait is almost over for Falcons fans though.

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