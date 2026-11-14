Falcons Beleaguered Defense Catches a Break vs. Chiefs

The Atlanta Falcons received some significant injury news ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Star running back Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a groin injury, giving Atlanta’s defense a major break heading into one of its toughest matchups of the season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the news Saturday, saying Walker would not suit up against the Falcons. Schultz also noted the injury isn't considered a long-term concern, but Kansas City is playing it safe with its star running back.

Walker has been one of the NFL's most productive running backs this season.

Through eight games, he has rushed for 872 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.5 yards per carry. His 109 rushing yards per game lead the NFL, and he currently ranks second in total rushing yards behind Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson.

Losing that kind of production is a major blow for Kansas City, but it is a good opportunity for a struggling Falcons run defense that will no longer have to prepare for one of the league’s most dangerous ball carriers.

Without their leading running back, Kansas City will likely turn to rookie Emmett Johnson to handle an expanded workload.

The Falcons' run defense began the season as one of its strengths, but it has been pushed around in recent weeks, including 324 yards in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson has shown some promise in limited opportunities, recording 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He has also contributed in the passing game, totaling 237 receiving yards and another touchdown on 14 receptions.

While Johnson can certainly make plays, replacing a back who has averaged 109 rushing yards per game is a significant challenge.

For Atlanta, this creates an opportunity to put more attention on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing attack. The Falcons can potentially be more aggressive defensively without having to account for Walker’s ability to consistently break off explosive runs and control the ground game.

That does not mean Kansas City suddenly becomes an easy matchup. Mahomes remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterbacks, and the Chiefs have plenty of weapons that can create problems for Atlanta’s defense.

However, losing Walker takes away a major component of Kansas City’s offensive identity.

The Falcons have their own injury concerns heading into Sunday, but this is unquestionably encouraging news for Atlanta. Facing a Chiefs offense without the NFL’s second leading rusher is a considerably different challenge than preparing for one with Walker in the backfield.

Atlanta still has to take advantage of the opportunity, but the latest injury news gives the Falcons a major break heading into Sunday’s showdown.

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