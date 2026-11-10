Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Flashes Rarely Seen Skill Amid Performance Drop-Off

Michael Penix Jr. isn’t a scrambling quarterback by any means.

Entering this season, he had just 81 career rushing yards.

“I get that a lot about me not really scrambling much,” Penix said.

The third-year Atlanta Falcons quarterback is a pocket passer relying on processing defenses and a strong arm.

But that doesn’t mean the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder doesn’t possess the athleticism and wheels to elude opposing defenses if a play breaks down.

“That’s definitely part of Mike’s game,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday. “He’s plenty big and fast enough, and I thought those were excellent moments where he could move forward and make plays with his legs.”

In Atlanta’s NFL Madrid game debacle that was a prelude to a roster shakeup, Penix rushed for a career-high 50 yards on three carries in the 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. He had 15 yards on the ground before the breakout performance.

His top rush was for 23 yards in the first quarter. Look too fast, and you’d think it was another left-handed Falcons quarterback named “Michael”.

The run put Atlanta in position to take a 10-7 lead on a 31-yard Nick Folk field goal.

“I felt good out there,” Penix said, discussing his mobility at Sunday’s postgame press conference. “I was able to scramble – get a couple of first downs. That’s what I felt we needed in those situations, so I took advantage of it.”

Penix finished the game with 20-for-31 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and 50 yards on the ground, second on the team behind running back Bijan Robinson’s 100.

Penix’s running was a silver lining as his performance has dwindled the last two games, with one being a four-interception outing, after back-to-back three-touchdown pass games and an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

It could potentially introduce a new layer to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ scheme.

Knowing Penix can willingly pull the football and make a run for it can keep defenses honest as they’ve begun stacking the box on Atlanta to stop Robinson and the Falcons’ rushing attack.

“That adds a different dimension to your offense when your quarterback is getting out of there,” Stefanski said. “Those happen when you have really good pocket movement, when you have good decisions, when you’re listening to your feet.”

After losing four of their last five, the Falcons’ (3-6) upcoming schedule is unrelenting.

Up next is a Week 10 home game as Atlanta hosts the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and their three-time MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City hosted and defeated the New York Jets 35-12 in Week 9 behind standout performances from Mahomes and running back and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on CBS.