Falcons’ Drake London Feels Renewed ‘Sense of Urgency’ After Signing New Deal

FLOWERY BRANCH – Drake London still has plenty left to accomplish with the Atlanta Falcons , and Monday’s agreement means that he has four more years to reach those goals. That new deal also made him the third-highest-paid wideout in NFL history, and with that new money comes new pressure to succeed.

London understands that. In fact, he embraces it.

“[It’s about] playing for this team, playing for the fans, for the city, and playing for something that's bigger than me,” London said Tuesday when he met with the media for the first time after signing his deal. “I can say that I was already doing that, but there's more sense of urgency, whether it's making plays, making that backside block, whatever it might be. I'm just trying to be full encompassing of what an Atlanta Falcon should be.

“And honestly, I'm blessed to have that weight on my back right now.”

That’s a weight that London has become all too familiar with carrying while with the Falcons.

He came into this league as a 20-year-old rookie but has matured into one of the team's bona fide leaders, both on and off the field. On the field, London made an immediate impact, gaining 866 yards in his first season, before breaking out in year three with 1,271. His follow-up last season was poised to break those marks, but a knee injury hampered those pursuits.

He says he doesn’t pay attention to records or stats, but admits it’s something he’s “chasing unconsciously.”

Still, London finds himself statistically among the NFL’s best. After just four seasons, he is 10th in Falcons history for yards (3,961). If his consistent box score performances hold up, he will find himself in the top five by the end of year five. Since entering the league in 2022, he has led all six of the first-round players drafted alongside him in both yards and touchdowns.

“I don't know too much about like records and stuff like that. All I know is that I try to be better than the year that I was before,” he said. “I just want to be the best that I possibly can be, not only for my family, but for this team.”

He has accomplished that despite having a new starting quarterback every year he has been in Atlanta. Five different players have started at least three games for him under center, but that inconsistency has not hampered the Falcons’ star contested catch wideout.

“I pride myself on just whoever throws me the ball, I'm supposed to catch it,” London said. “I don't really care where you throw it, how you throw it, what it looks like, or who it's from. If you throw it in my vicinity, it should be my ball.”

His performance on the field has been steady, but a contract of this size demands more. Being the $141 million man carries weight, and he understands that he will need to level up alongside his massive new deal.

“[It’s about] raising my standard in every single category, [and] just becoming more of a player who's more consistent,” he explained. “And just leveling up in all ways… I know that's a lot of money, and I’ve got to prove it still, and that's what my mindset is right now.”

Still only 24 (turning 25 in July during training camp), London has a lot of maturing and development left to do. He said that growth will come through the development of “the little things” and “understanding defenses.”

After years of splitting time between basketball and football (he played only 14 collegiate games during which he was fully focused on football), he was able to lock in on his craft as a professional. London has since learned how to grow his understanding of the game to play within his massive frame and use his freakish athletic traits to be a dominant presence.

But aside from his personal goals, the Falcons have yet to reach their collective one. The rarified air of playoff football has remained the most significant thing London has yet to soak in. Not that the Falcons haven’t been close – since he joined the team in 2022, this team has regularly been within a game or two of snatching their first NFC South title since 2016, but have faltered every time.

Despite the near misses, London remains confident that this team has what it takes to be a contender. Making the postseason and eventually contending for a Super Bowl remains his primary focus, both on a personal level and because of what he knows it would mean to his city.

The ink has dried on that contract, meaning he has at least the next four years to bring the success he has yearned for to this city, but London knows that his debt to his new home will go much further than what he does on the field every Sunday. It comes down to winning.

“You will be the first to do it,” London said of winning a Super Bowl in Atlanta. “Regardless of who you are, where you're at on the team, how much impact you had, you are going down as a legend in Atlanta. Being legendary is a big goal of mine.”

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