Falcons Gamble, Lose Key Practice Squad Player To Waivers

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly losing running back Tyler Goodson to a waiver claim, according to a Tuesday morning report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The Dallas Cowboys are signing him off the Falcons' practice squad and adding him to their active 53-man roster.

Goodson, 25, was a standout player for the Falcons during training camp and preseason action this summer. He led the team in rushing in limited action over three games, running for 93 yards (5.1 yards per carry), including a 49-yard touchdown run against the Colts, where he flashed his 4.42 speed.

Oh my GOODson!



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/WQrcqQthOf — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 22, 2026

Goodson was also a contributor in the passing game (finishing with 40 receiving yards), making key catches like the one below that set the offense up for a field goal in the waning moments of the Falcons' preseason game against the Dolphins.

After that strong summer, Goodson felt like a lock for the final roster as a depth running back and special teams contributor. But despite those contributions, the Falcons made the surprising decision to carry just two running backs (Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.) and waived Goodson instead.

As a vested veteran, he was not subject to waivers in August, and he chose to sign with the Falcons' practice squad. However, any player not on a 53-man roster is subject to that process, and the Cowboys chose to swipe him on Tuesday after they lost running back Malik Davis to a season-ending hip injury that he suffered in practice.

He will compete with Israel Abanikanda to be the third running back for the Cowboys, slotting in behind Javonte Williams and Emari Demercado.

Goodson originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent after a standout career with the Iowa Hawkeyes (1,151 yards and six touchdowns in his final season in the Big 10), but was picked up by the Colts. Over his three seasons in Indianapolis, Goodson rushed for 264 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding 19 receptions for 103 yards through the air.

The Falcons only have rookie undrafted free agent Cash Jones on the practice squad to back up the Robinsons. Jones was also a standout preseason contributor, adding 122 scrimmage yards over his three games.

Ian Cunningham could also sign another running back to fill the vacated practice squad slot, and that decision will happen later this week.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com