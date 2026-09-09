Falcons Sign Former Bears 3rd-Round Pick, Waive Preseason Standout

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Atlanta Falcons have continued making adjustments to their roster ahead of their Week 1 visit to face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. According to several reports, the franchise has signed veteran defensive tackle Zacch Pickens to their practice squad, while waiving undrafted free agent standout Carlos Allen Jr.

According to NFL Communications, Pickens was at the Falcons' headquarters on Tuesday for a workout, and the team clearly liked what they saw.

Pickens, 26, was originally a third-round pick (No. 64 overall) by the Chicago Bears out of South Carolina in 2023. He played four years for the Gamecocks, totaling 131 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks from the interior position.

He played two seasons there, under the now-Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham (then the assistant general manager in Chicago), but was released during roster cuts in 2025. Afterward, Pickens signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad and was added to the active roster later that season.

The defender spent the offseason with the New York Giants, but was waived at the end of August as a part of roster cuts.

Over his 29 games in the NFL (three starts), Pickens has 44 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss,1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. However, Pickens appeared in just three games last season, and only 12 since 2024.

But at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he is another big-bodied defender that the Falcons can add to their trenches.

To make space, the Falcons chose to part ways with Allen, a popular undrafted free agent out of Houston. He was a menace over the summer and was even garnering projections as a viable roster candidate after his strong performances during preseason action. However, after the Falcons traded for Gervon Dexter Jr., space on the active roster became limited, and the franchise was forced to make some tough decisions.

The Falcons' evolving practice squad now has 16 players, including the following:

Wide Receiver Vinny Anthony II

Wide Receiver Dylan Drummond

Wide Receiver Antwane Wells Jr.

Running Back Tyler Goodson

Running Back Cash Jones

Tight End Jack Velling

Tight End Nick Muse

Offensive Lineman Riley Mahlman

Offensive Lineman Kam Dewberry

Offensive Lineman James Brockermeyer

Offensive Lineman James Thompson

Defensive Back Jammie Robinson

Edge Bralen Trice

Nickel Cornerback Darnay Holmes

Defensive Lineman Zach Harrison

Defensive Lineman Zacch Pickens

The Falcons are set to kick off against the Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 in Pittsburgh.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com