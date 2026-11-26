Just two short years ago, Kirk Cousins had the City of Atlanta ‘Swag Surfin’ with him as he looked to be the quarterback to return the Falcons to prominence.

Everything went downhill from there, as his performance spiraled while the team plummeted in his two years on the roster.

It led to a messy breakup between the veteran quarterback and Atlanta, as the Falcons moved on to Michael Penix Jr., whom they selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same year Cousins inked a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal with the team. The Falcons are still paying the price for that deal today.

Fast forward to now: after a nine-game stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, the man who had initially looked to save the franchise is set to face them as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback following a trade-deadline deal.

Cousins spent two seasons in Atlanta, overlapping with many current Falcons players and, most importantly, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

He knows the system; he knows the signals. And that could pose an issue for the Falcons come Sunday when they make the trip for the NFL Week 12 matchup.

“Sometimes it falls into the ‘They know that we know that they know’ category,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday. “I don’t think you overthink it. You change calls, you change signals, you try to do that to stay on top of it.”

Cousins has had an up-and-down return to Minnesota, the place he was selected to three Pro Bowls from 2018 to 2023 before a right Achilles tendon tear ended his run under center. Before leaving for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job in 2020, Stefanski was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator the previous two years, with Cousins running his offense.

In two games, he’s completed 47-of-69 passes for 442 passing yards, threw two touchdown passes, and tossed two interceptions.

The Vikings are 1-1 with Cousins back. They’re fresh off getting beleaguered by the San Francisco 49ers defense in a 35-10 loss. Cousins went 26-for-38 for 235 passing yards and an interception.

Stefanski sees “subtle differences” with Cousins’ addition, adding that the quarterback has been a “natural fit” in a system he once blossomed in.

“Looks like himself,” Stefanski evaluated Cousins. “Comfort level in that system, which should be no surprise because he’s been in that system with those coaches and a bunch of the players. Really looked seamless.”

Falcons (3-7) versus Vikings (7-3) kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

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