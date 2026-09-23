Falcons Get Two Additional Crucial Starters Back from Injury for Packers Clash

The Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, providing several important updates as the team prepares for a quick turnaround.

The biggest development came earlier this week at quarterback with the return of Michael Penix Jr., but backup Tua Tagovailoa was not given a game designation and will be available for Thursday’s matchup as well.

Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury prior to Week 1 and has yet to take a snap for the Falcons. After working through the injury this week, Tagovailoa has progressed enough to avoid a game designation and is expected to be active against Green Bay.

With Michael Penix Jr. scheduled to make his first start of the season, Tagovailoa will provide Atlanta with an experienced backup option at quarterback after undrafted free agent rookie Jack Strand has manned the backup spot for the first two weeks.

The Falcons also received positive injury news along the offensive and defensive lines.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor was not given a game designation and will be available Thursday. Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus also received no designation, clearing him to play against the Packers.

Those two players are important starters on their respective lines and should provide stability and improve depth for Atlanta as the Falcons face Green Bay on a short week and prepare for the physical demands of a road matchup.

The Falcons have two notable defensive designations heading into Thursday.

Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. was listed as questionable with an Achilles injury. The designation represents another step forward for Bowman, who is working his way back from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered last season. He's been inactive the first two weeks of the season, but has been a full participant at practice as he works his way closer to game shape.

Bowman’s status will be worth monitoring before kickoff, particularly as Atlanta prepares to defend the Packers’ passing attack. If available, Bowman could provide the Falcons with another option in the secondary. He was a starter at nickel last season, and with A.J. Terrell hitting injured reserve, Bowman's return could allow Avieon Terrell to slide outside from the nickel spot he's manned the last two games.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam, however, has officially been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Ebukam suffered the injury during Sunday’s game and did not return. His absence leaves Atlanta without one of its defensive line additions for Thursday night’s matchup and could force the Falcons to rely on additional depth along the defensive front. Za'Darius Smith has been outstanding in a limited role, leading the team with 2.5 sacks, and he could see his workload increase on Thursday night.

Overall, Atlanta enters Thursday night with several encouraging injury updates. Tagovailoa, Taylor and Dorlus are all available, while Bowman remains questionable and Ebukam has been ruled out.

The Falcons will now turn their attention toward Green Bay as they prepare for their first Thursday Night Football game of the season.

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