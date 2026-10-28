Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Could Join NFL Royalty

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is earning national recognition for his work in Atlanta, with ESPN analyst Ben Solak making the case that the two-time Coach of the Year winner deserves another award.

In his Week 8 column, Solak praised Stefanski’s impact on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons’ rushing attack and a defense that has helped Atlanta remain competitive in the NFC South.

"I think ... Kevin Stefanski should win Coach of the Year," Solak wrote on ESPN. "Three coaches in NFL history have won the AP Coach of the Year award at least three times: Don Shula (3.5, as he shared a win in 1967), Bill Belichick (three), and Chuck Knox (three). I think Stefanski should become the fourth this season."

The endorsement follows Atlanta’s 29-20 victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. The Falcons improved to 3-4 after overcoming an early 14-3 deficit, scoring 23 unanswered points to secure an important win.

For Solak, however, Stefanski’s candidacy goes beyond one impressive performance. He believes the coach has helped establish an offensive identity that maximizes Atlanta’s personnel.

One of Solak’s biggest reasons for supporting Stefanski is Michael Penix Jr.’s development. The quarterback has increasingly embraced a quicker passing approach rather than consistently relying on deep throws.

“That the Falcons have readily gotten Penix to think about football in a different fashion altogether is impressive,” Solak wrote.

Atlanta has incorporated more quick passes and designed rollouts to help Penix operate efficiently. Solak says that Penix leads the NFL in designed rollout rate, highlighting the coaching staff’s willingness to tailor the offense to its quarterback.

The Falcons have also established a productive ground game behind Bijan Robinson.

“His running game is getting the best out of Robinson that we’ve ever seen,” Solak wrote.

That rushing production gives Atlanta another way to control games and takes pressure off Penix as he continues developing.

Solak also praised Stefanski for retaining defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, whose unit has contributed to Atlanta’s recent success. Against San Francisco, the Falcons forced four turnovers and limited one of the NFC’s strongest teams to 20 points.

Stefanski previously won Coach of the Year honors in 2020 and 2023 with Cleveland. A third award would place him among a select group of coaches to accomplish that feat.

Solak believes Atlanta’s position in the NFC South gives Stefanski a realistic opportunity to strengthen his candidacy. He pointed to a potential 10-7 finish and a home playoff game as a compelling case for another award.

The Falcons still have work to do at 3-4, but their victory over San Francisco provided encouraging evidence of their potential.

If Stefanski can maintain the offensive progress and guide Atlanta into the playoffs, Solak’s thought could become a reality.

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