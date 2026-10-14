Falcons Host former Denver Broncos Safety for Tryout

The Atlanta Falcons have battled through injury, especially on the defensive side of the ball, since training camp, and they're always on the lookout for players who can contribute.

On Tuesday, the Falcons hosted former Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell for a tryout. Turner-Yell was originally a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

He measured 5'10 and 197 pounds and the NFL Combine that year, with an impressive 4.47 forty.

"Turner-Yell's fluidity in space is the first thing that jumps off the tape whether he's in coverage or in pursuit as a run defender," NFL Network's Lance Zierlein wrote of him as a prospect. "Anticipation and decisiveness help speed up his pace of play, but his playmaking demeanor also hurts his coverage discipline at times.

He saw extensive action for the Broncos his first two seasons. As a rookie, he was a special teams contributor. But in 2023, he saw action in 16 games with two starts and had 34 tackles, a quarterback hit, and a pass defended on 210 defensive snaps.

After a promising second season, Turner-Yell suffered an ACL injury before the 2024 season and missed the entire year. He was activated in Dember of 2025 by the Broncos, only to suffer another knee injury his first game back.

If the Falcons were to sign Turner-Yell, it would likely be to the practice squad. Their starting safety duo of Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts is one of the best in the NFL. Sydney Brown has played well in his role at safety and nickel at times. DeMarcco Hellams has also been effective in a backup role.

It's hard to picture the Falcons taking a risk on him on their active roster, considering the depth at safety and Turner-Yell's injury history. However, if he looked fully rececovered at his tryout, the Falcons might be able to find a spot for him on their practice squad.

In other news, former Falcons undrafted free agent cornerback Cobee Bryant worked out with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. Bryant was a favorite of former head coach Raheem Morris, but failed to make the initial 53-man roster out of training camp in either 2025 or this year.

Next up for the Falcons will be the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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