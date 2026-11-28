The Atlanta Falcons are making several roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, adding depth to the secondary, offensive line and backfield.

The Falcons signed former Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday. Turner-Yell will take the spot previously occupied by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was released by Atlanta on Saturday.

Atlanta also elevated offensive guard Kam Dewberry and running back Jam Miller from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Turner-Yell’s signing gives the Falcons another option in the secondary as they prepare for a challenging matchup against Minnesota. The safety has spent time developing within Atlanta’s organization on the practice squad, and his addition provides extra depth for a defense that will need multiple players against the Vikings’ offense.

Turner-Yell was originally a fourth-round pick of the Broncos. He spent four years in their organization and suffered a pair of knee injuries. He started two games for them in 2023 and had 34 tackles that year. He was a depth piece at safety and a special teams stalwart during his time in Denver.

The move also comes after Atlanta decided to part ways with Tagovailoa. Rather than using the available roster spot on another quarterback, for now, the Falcons elected to add Turner-Yell.

Meanwhile, Dewberry’s elevation provides additional insurance along the offensive line. Atlanta has dealt with injuries at several positions up front, making depth particularly important heading into Sunday’s contest.

With starting guard Matthew Bergeron ruled out, the Falcons are expected to turn to Kyle Hinton in the starting lineup. Dewberry gives Atlanta another available option if additional help is needed during the game.

Miller’s elevation gives the Falcons another body in the running back room. Atlanta has relied heavily on Bijan Robinson throughout the season, and adding Miller provides another option to help manage the workload in the backfield.

Atlanta has just four available wide receivers for their game against the Vikings, so expect a lot of two- and three-tight-end packages and a heavy dose of the running game to try and protect quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the team's deficiencies against the blitz.

The Falcons will need contributions from all three position groups as they prepare to face a talented Minnesota team. With injuries affecting their available personnel, these roster moves provide additional flexibility heading into an important late-season matchup.

Atlanta will travel to Minnesota looking to put together a strong performance against the Vikings on Sunday. With the season reaching a critical point, the Falcons will have an opportunity to show they can overcome their personnel challenges and come away with a much-needed victory.