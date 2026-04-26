Falcons Ink Former SEC Tight End with Top Blocking Abilities

The Atlanta Falcons have kept themselves busy following the completion of the NFL Draft. On Sunday, the team announced that they had signed Brandon Frazier, a tight end from Auburn, well-known for his blocking.

At Auburn, Frazier accumulated 213 yards over five seasons of play, though his best season came last year, in which he hauled in 13 passes for 97 yards, good for an average of 7.5 yards per catch.

Source: #Falcons signing Auburn TE/H-back Brandon Frazier.



The 6-7, 260-pounder is known as a terrific blocker. https://t.co/yQhkJWlE4l pic.twitter.com/BB6BuU2BhV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2026

Frazier has been one of Auburn’s best blockers for a few years now, and he is looking to bring that same impact to Atlanta.

Currently, it is expected that he will provide depth for Charlie Woerner, who is largely considered one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, but he could find starting minutes in a blocking role as soon as next year, as Woerner’s contract will expire at the end of this season.

Woerner has been in Atlanta for two years now, and like Frazier, his numbers in the receiving game do not exactly jump off the page. In two seasons with the Falcons, Woerner has managed to string together 15 receptions for 94 yards, a stat line that is ironically quite similar to Frazier’s 2025 season.

Frazier is also a bit bigger than Woerner, which could certainly aid in his push to earn playing time. Woerner, a 2020 San Francisco sixth-round draft pick, stands at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, while Frazier stands at 6-foot-7, 267 pounds. 17 extra pounds over two inches is far from being considered much bulkier, but Frazier’s extra height and reach should serve him well in the NFL.

Frazier boasts a longer arm length than Woerner, as the Auburn graduate can reach 34 and ¼ inches, while the Falcons veteran’s arms reach just 31 ⅛ inches. Arm length is a big part of blocking, particularly off the edge, and Frazier certainly seems built to step into the role Woerner may leave in 2027.

So, though Frazier is not exactly the most eye-popping prospect, he projects to provide some top-level blocking for the Falcons, which will be crucial as they look to rebound from a mediocre 8-9 2025 season.

The Falcons have signed 12 offensive players, including two tight ends so far as undrafted free agents.

#Falcons UDFA signings so far:



OFFENSE

QB Jack Strand

C James Brockermeyer

OL Riley Mahlman

OL Kam Dewberry

RB Cash Jones

TE Jack Velling

TE Brandon Frazier

WR Vinny Anthony

WR Malik Rutherford

WR Le'Meke Brockington

WR Andrel Anthony

WR Keelan Marion — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) April 26, 2026

Three more have been signed on the defensive side with two beyond them being invited to mini-camp.

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