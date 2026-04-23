The Greatest First-Round Picks in Atlanta Falcons History

The NFL Draft is scheduled to get underway on Thursday night, and the Atlanta Falcons will be sitting around waiting for their turn on Friday. They were supposed to pick No. 13 overall, but the old regime traded that selection for the chance to move up for James Pearce Jr.

So, they will not be adding a new player in the first round, but the franchise has had several players selected on this day who have since gone on to shape the history of this organization.

Linebacker Keith Brooking (1998, 1-12)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking was a force for the franchise | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Keith Brooking locked down the second level of the Falcons’ defense for the next decade. He made five Pro Bowls, finishing his time in Atlanta with 1,133 combined tackles and 12 interceptions.

Wide Receiver Roddy White (2005, 1-27)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was one of the most reliable receivers in franchise history. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Roddy White quickly became a fan-favorite in Atlanta and one of the most reliable targets in franchise history. He made four Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro team over a decade with the Falcons, and set the franchise record for receptions.

Quarterback Michael Vick (2001, 1-01)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick was one of the most electric players in the NFL | James Lang-Imagn Images

The new Falcons owner (Arthur Blank) wanted to make a splash, and he did that by trading up to take Mike Vick with the first-overall pick. With Vick in Atlanta, the Falcons became one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. He was electric with the ball in his hands, and the Falcons were must-watch television every single Sunday.

Quarterback Steve Bartkowski (1975, 1-01)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve Bartkowski was the franchise's first great quarterback. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Steve Bartkowski won the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award and would lock down the franchise for the next 123 games. He set every team franchise record and won 50 games as the team’s starter, including the Falcons’ first-ever playoff win in 1978.

Linebacker Tommy Nobis (1966, 1-01)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis earned his title of "Mr. Falcon" | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The Falcons’ first pick in franchise history, but he went down as one of their best ever. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and was the first Falcon ever named to a Pro Bowl. “Mr. Falcon” led the Falcons in tackles for nine of his 11 seasons, earning four more trips to the Pro Bowl.

Offensive Tackle Mike Kenn (1978, 1-13)

Atlanta Falcons tackle Mike Kenn was a stalwart for the franchise | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Mike Kenn was a stalwart tackle for the Falcons, and he played an incredible 251 games over 17 years as a starter. He reached five Pro Bowls and was named to five more All-Pro teams in that time.

Defensive End Claude Humphrey (1968, 1-03)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Claude Humphrey was a feared pass rusher in the 70s | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The defensive end was one of the first draft picks in franchise history, and he ended up being one of the very best, too. The Hall of Famer made six Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro teams over a decade with the Falcons. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks (94.5).

Cornerback Deion Sanders (1989, 1-05)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Deion Sanders retired as one of the greatest to play the game | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, and he put the city of Atlanta on the map in the 1990s. His flashy style (both on and off the field) was an instant attraction for fans in this city. He made eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro rosters over 12 seasons and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Wide Receiver Julio Jones (2011, 1-06)

Wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama) is introduced as the number six overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The biggest splash of the Thomas Dimitroff era came with the aggressive trade from No. 27 to No. 6 to select Julio Jones. He was an immediate impact for a contending Falcons offense, and the future Hall of Fame wideout was among the NFL’s best for nearly a decade. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and was on the NFL’s All-2010s team.

Quarterback Matt Ryan (2008, 1-03)

Atlanta Falcons first round draft pick quarterback Matt Ryan | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan locked down the Falcons for more than a decade and led the franchise into its golden era. He set nearly every franchise passing record, led them to the playoffs five times, including two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. Ryan won the franchise’s only MVP in 2016 and was named to four Pro Bowls.

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