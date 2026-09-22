Falcons Lose Key Defender to Injury, Elevate Former Starter

The Atlanta Falcons will have to adjust their secondary after placing cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. on injured reserve following his groin injury against the Carolina Panthers.

Terrell suffered the injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s loss and was unable to return. He was initially evaluated for a concussion following the play, but he cleared the necessary testing before the groin injury ultimately ruled him out.

The move means Atlanta will be without Terrell for at least the next four games, creating a significant hole on a defense that has relied heavily on its veteran cornerback.

C.J. Henderson appears to be the leading candidate to replace Terrell on the outside. Henderson has already stepped into an expanded role this season, lining up opposite Mike Hughes during the first two games.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich expressed confidence in Henderson when speaking with reporters Tuesday, making it clear that Atlanta believes it has an option capable of handling the increased responsibility.

Ulbrich called Terrell the “best boundary corner in NFL,” but said he does not have the same level of concern that might normally accompany losing a player of that caliber.

“I don’t feel any angst,” Ulbrich said about turning to Henderson.

That confidence could be important for Atlanta. Losing Terrell removes one of the defense’s most experienced players from the lineup and could force the Falcons to adjust how they deploy their secondary. Without their top boundary corner, Atlanta could face more pressure on the rest of its defensive backs, particularly if opposing offenses attempt to test the replacement on the outside.

The Falcons also added defensive line depth Tuesday by promoting Zach Harrison from the practice squad to the active roster.

Harrison originally joined Atlanta after being waived during roster cuts at the end of August. The former Ohio State standout was selected by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and spent his rookie season in Chicago before continuing his career with the Falcons.

His promotion gives Atlanta another option along the defensive front as the team continues to manage its roster following the opening two weeks of the season.

The Falcons also made a change to their practice squad, releasing rookie center James Brockermeyer and signing offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal.

Sorsdal was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of William & Mary and has experience playing both tackle positions. His versatility gives Atlanta additional depth along the offensive line.

While the moves at center and tackle provide insurance on offense, Terrell’s placement on injured reserve is the move that could have the biggest immediate impact on Atlanta’s defensive approach.

The Falcons will now rely on Henderson and the rest of the secondary to help fill the void left by their top cornerback, while the defensive line also gets an additional option in Harrison.

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