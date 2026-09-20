A.J. Terrell Suffers Another Injury as Falcons’ Nightmare Continues vs. Panthers

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) will likely finish Sunday’s NFC South opener against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) without their top cornerback.



AJ Terrell left the game in the first quarter while defending Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Terrell went to deflect a pass that eventually fell incomplete and then dropped to the ground holding his midsection.

He walked off the field and to the blue tent to be looked at by the team’s trainers.

Falcons on SI reporter Darius Hayes reported that Terrell was evaluated for a concussion, was cleared, but was otherwise noted to have suffered a groin injury.

Terrell is doubtful to return to the Week 2 game as the Falcons host their home opener in his hometown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The groin injury comes after the seventh-year NFL veteran injured his shoulder in Atlanta’s 20-13 season-opener loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers while guarding wide receiver DK Metcalf. He left the game briefly and returned.

Terrell’s status for the Panthers game was up in the air and was listed as questionable during the week. Still, he suited up for the Falcons on Sunday and contributed a tackle and a pass deflection.

With Terrell out, the Falcons secondary will need increased production from cornerbacks Avieon Terrell, Mike Hughes, and CJ Henderson.

Atlanta has historically allowed Carolina quarterback Bryce Young to post impressive performances in the divisional rivalry matchup.

At halftime, the Falcons trail 20-3. After a near third-down interception by quarterback Cooper Rush, Atlanta elected to kick a 41-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk.

The defense is holding up, but just gave up a 55-yard strike from Young to wide receiver Xavier Legette, putting Carolina in scoring position. Young then hit tight end, Darren Waller, for a seven-yard touchdown pass.

It showed how much AJ Terrell’s presence is missed by the Atlanta defensive backs.

The defense has also been put in tight spots from two turnovers from Rush and by the offense being stopped on short drives.

Carolina is outgaining Atlanta 212-162.

And there’s even worse news for the Falcons: the Panthers will receive the football fresh after halftime.

The game is being televised on FOX.

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