Falcons Make Major Commitment to Gervon Dexter After Fast Start

The Atlanta Falcons have made a massive early-season commitment to Gervon Dexter Sr.

Atlanta has agreed to terms with the young defensive lineman on a four-year, $78 million contract extension that includes $46.5 million guaranteed, according to reports.

The deal represents a significant investment in a player who has quickly established himself as one of the most disruptive pieces of the Falcons’ defensive front.

And Atlanta did not need much time to make its decision.

Dexter generated five pressures on 27 pass rushes against the Green Bay Packers, marking the second time this season he has recorded at least five pressures in a game. His ability to consistently create disruption from the interior has added another dimension to Atlanta’s defensive front.

Through just three games this season, Dexter has produced 15 total pressures, six tackles, three quarterback hits, half a sack and a deflected pass. He has already recorded five or more pressures in a game twice, including his most recent performance, when he generated five pressures on 27 pass-rush opportunities.

The production is exactly what the Falcons envisioned when they brought Dexter to Atlanta, and it is a particularly meaningful development for general manager Ian Cunningham.

Cunningham was an assistant general manager with the Chicago Bears when Chicago selected Dexter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, after becoming Atlanta’s general manager this offseason, Cunningham has reunited with a player he already knew well and is betting heavily on Dexter’s continued development.

“Gervon is a young, ascending talent whose power, disruption and impact along the defensive line are difficult to find,” Cunningham said. “What’s been just as impressive is the growth he’s shown off the field as a man and a father. His passion for the game and commitment to his teammates are qualities we value highly, and we’re excited to keep him as an important part of our defense moving forward.”

For Cunningham, this extension represents more than a reaction to three productive games.

He already knew Dexter’s talent. He watched him develop in Chicago, saw the physical traits that made him a second-round pick, and now has the opportunity to build around those traits in Atlanta.

The 25-year-old defensive lineman is under contract for the next four seasons, giving Atlanta a young interior presence to build around as the defense continues to take shape with fellow tackles Brandon Dorlus and Maason Smith.

The Falcons are making it clear they believe Dexter’s best football is still ahead of him.

And they are paying accordingly.

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