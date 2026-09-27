Atlanta Falcons' 3 Most Surprising Players Through First 3 Games

The Atlanta Falcons got themselves off the deck after an uninspiring 0-2 start with a big win on Thursday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. As the only team with a win so far this week, they can sit back and relax on Sunday as the rest of the league does battle.

Atlanta brought in a host of new faces during the offseason, on both sides of the ball. We take a look at three players who have gotten off to surprisingly strong starts to the 2026 season.

DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

The Atlanta Falcons cutdown day started with a bang when they sent defensive back Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for disgruntled defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

There were 20 defensive tackles in the NFL last year who had at least five sacks. By acquiring Dexter, the Falcons have three of them.

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In doing some research for this article, I thought about just how effective the Falcons interior pass rush was.



These are interior defenders across the NFL with at least 5 sacks in 2025. pic.twitter.com/PY7eEWUlZz — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) September 6, 2026

So, maybe it shouldn't be too surprising that Dexter has gotten off to a fast start with Atlanta. But he doesn't just look like another good piece on the defensive line; he looks like one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

He's not filling up the stat sheet with seven tackles and half a sack, but at 6'6 and 325 pounds, he's a physical presence the Falcons lacked. He's spearheading a defensive line that leads the NFL in rush defense at 47.7 yards per game. He's added four quarterback pressures and two knockdowns.

Dexter is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Falcons are hoping to get an extension done before he gets there. Meanwhile, Phillips has played just 12 snaps on special teams

Edge Za'Darius Smith

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith (55) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) celebrate after a sack against the Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some snickers when the Falcons signed Za'Darius Smith out of retirement. However, what many detractors didn't know was that Smith didn't retire because he couldn't cut it anymore. He retired to be close to home with his sick mother.

General manager Ian Cunningham gave Smith a good contract at $5 million, which could be worth up to $8 million this year, and right now, that looks like a bargain.

Smith has 2.5 sacks through the first three games and has added four tackles for loss. His sack total is tied for sixth in the NFL. Yes, he's played an extra game, but he's only played 77 snaps compared to 143 from Lukas Van Ness and 119 from Andrew Van Ginkel, the players he's tied with.

Smith turned 34 earlier this month, but he still believes he has plenty left in the tank. At this rate, who's going to doubt him?

Edge Cameron Thomas

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas celebrates with defensive lineman Maason Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A defensive end if the Falcons line up in a 4-3? An early down run defense specialist in the 3-4? Yes, yes, and much more. Cameron Thomas was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He started three games for the Cards in 2023, and those were the only starts of his career... until now.

A starter for the Falcons, Thomas has been a menace on the Falcons' front as he's replaced Jalen Walker as the every-down player at edge rusher. He has seven tackles, a forced fumble, 1.5 sacks, and he's already matched his career high with 7 quarterback hits.

At 265 pounds, he also brings more size to the Falcons' front and is another reason why the run defense has improved so much. I don't think anyone expected him to be the disruptor in the offensive backfield he's been so far, though. PFF ranks him the No. 13 edge in the NFL with a grade of 79.0. His career high before this season was 70.0 playing for both the Chiefs and Browns.

He played 17 games for head coach Kevin Stefanski last season in Cleveland, and the move to Atlanta with his coach has been good for everyone.

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