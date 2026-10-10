Falcons Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens SNF Showdown

The Atlanta Falcons have announced several roster moves ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Linebacker Yasir Abdullah has been placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, while defensive end Za’Darius Smith has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game with a concussion/neck injury. Atlanta has also signed safety Jammie Robinson to the 53-man roster and elevated defensive ends Bralen Trice (his third and final elevation before needing to be signed to the active roster) and Drake Jackson from the practice squad.

Abdullah was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with a hamstring injury before being placed on injured reserve. The linebacker appeared in all four of Atlanta’s games this season, recording two tackles and one pass defended. His absence leaves the Falcons with one less defensive option as they prepare for a physical matchup against Baltimore.

Robinson’s promotion adds depth in the secondary and on special teams. Atlanta previously elevated him from the practice squad for Week 4's Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, before signing him to the active roster ahead of Sunday night’s contest.

The safety appeared in six games for Atlanta last season after joining the practice squad in November. Before arriving in Atlanta, Robinson spent two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has appeared in 27 career games. Robinson also made an impact on special teams last season, blocking a punt against New Orleans in Week 18.

The Falcons also elevated Trice and Jackson to bolster their defensive front. Trice has appeared in two games this season, recording one tackle and one pass defended. Sunday will mark his third and final standard practice squad elevation of the season, meaning Atlanta would need to sign him to its 53-man roster to make him eligible for additional game appearances through future elevations.

Jackson joins the game-day roster as another option along the defensive line. He appeared in two preseason games for Atlanta this year, recording one assisted tackle, but has yet to record a regular-season defensive statistic for the Falcons.

These moves follow Atlanta’s Week 4 win over New Orleans. The Falcons will look to carry that momentum into Sunday night’s primetime matchup while managing injuries and maintaining defensive depth.

With Abdullah sidelined, Robinson joining the active roster, and two additional defensive ends available, Atlanta will need contributions across its defense and special teams as it prepares to face Baltimore on Sunday Night Football.

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