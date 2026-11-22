With the Atlanta Falcons on their bye week, Sunday gives fans an opportunity to step back and monitor the rest of the NFL. Although Atlanta cannot improve its 3-7 record this weekend, several matchups could have significant implications for the NFC South standings and the team’s postseason hopes.

The Falcons have struggled to find consistency this season, but the division race remains something worth monitoring. With several weeks remaining, Atlanta needs some help from its divisional opponents while preparing for an important stretch of games after the bye.

Here are four things Falcons fans should be watching this Sunday.

1. Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Can Carolina Lose Ground?

1 p.m. ET | FOX

The first matchup Falcons fans should have their eyes on is Carolina against Baltimore.

The Panthers enter Sunday sitting atop the NFC South with a 4-5 record. With Atlanta at 3-7, every Carolina loss could help the Falcons’ chances of making a late-season push.

A Baltimore victory would give Carolina another divisional setback and potentially open the door for the rest of the NFC South to close the gap.

Atlanta needs Carolina to struggle down the stretch if it hopes to make the division race interesting.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions: Another Opportunity for Atlanta

1 p.m. ET | FOX

The Buccaneers are another team Falcons fans should monitor closely.

Tampa Bay enters Week 11 with a 3-6 record, remaining within reach of Carolina in the division standings. A loss against Detroit would make the Buccaneers’ path toward the division title even more difficult.

Detroit also presents an opportunity for Atlanta fans to evaluate an upcoming opponent. The Falcons are scheduled to face the Lions on December 6, making this matchup particularly interesting.

Watching how Detroit attacks Tampa Bay defensively could provide some insight into what Atlanta will need to prepare for in two weeks.

3. New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears: Hoping for Another Saints Loss

1 p.m. ET | FOX

New Orleans enters Sunday with a 3-6 record, tied with Tampa Bay and ahead of Atlanta.

The Saints are coming off a loss to Carolina and now face a difficult challenge against Chicago. A Bears victory would give New Orleans another setback and help Atlanta’s position in the NFC South.

The Falcons still have a January 3 matchup against the Saints, meaning the division race could come down to the final weeks of the season.

Atlanta needs New Orleans to continue dropping games while finding a way to turn its own season around.

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Scouting Atlanta’s Next Opponent

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Sunday night’s matchup might be the most important game for Falcons fans looking ahead.

Atlanta returns from its bye week on November 29 against Minnesota, giving fans an opportunity to get an early look at their next opponent.

The Vikings have established themselves as a competitive NFC team, and their matchup against San Francisco should provide a good measuring stick.

Atlanta needs to use its bye week to get healthy, correct mistakes, and prepare for a difficult second-half schedule.

Draft Watch

The unfortunate reality is that the Falcons are also looking to climb higher in the top 10 from their current No. 8 draft position. The Cardinals are one spot ahead of them and play the Chiefs at 1 p.m. on CBS. A Chiefs win puts the Falcons in the No. 7 spot.

The Jets and the Chargers play each other at 4 p.m. on FOX, but both teams already have eight losses, so the winner won't climb above the Falcons... yet.

The Saints and Buccaneers each have the ability to climb above Atlanta with a loss. The tie-breaker draft order is strength of schedule, and the Dolphins' .584 opponents' win percentage is the only team higher than the Falcons' .567.

Falcons Fans Have Plenty to Watch

The Falcons cannot control what happens around the NFL, but Sunday’s will shape their postseason and draft outlook.

Ideally, Atlanta fans want to see Carolina, Tampa Bay and New Orleans all lose. Those results would give the Falcons an opportunity to gain ground without playing a game.

However, the bigger challenge remains within Atlanta’s locker room. At 3-7, the Falcons need to find answers quickly.

Their upcoming matchups against Minnesota and Detroit will provide an opportunity to determine whether this team has anything left to offer in the final stretch of the season or if they're focused on the 2027 offseason.