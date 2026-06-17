Falcons Minicamp Takeaways: James Pearce Jr. Returns, QB Battle Continues

FLOWERY BRANCH – The first day of Atlanta Falcons mandatory minicamp is in the books, and Falcons OnSI put together the major takeaways from Tuesday’s media viewing period.

James Pearce Jr. makes his first appearance this offseason

The biggest news of the week has been the return of James Pearce Jr. The edge rusher was arrested in February for allegations of domestic violence and has since been away from the team. He made his first appearance of the offseason on Tuesday, and Kevin Stefanski addressed his defender’s presence at mandatory minicamp.

Pearce did not participate in any team drills while he re-acclimated, but was involved in individual drills and walkthroughs. The other important step for him is to get adjusted to the new-look locker room.

“Football teams and locker rooms, those are organic things, and I believe in the people that we have in our locker room," Stefanski continued. "I think any player that comes into our building understands what's expected of that player, and understands what's important in this football team.”

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus said that he is excited that Pearce has re-entered the mix.

“I’m happy to see he’s back. It’s been a minute since he’s been in the locker room,” Dorlus said. “He’s just got to come back, earn the trust of his teammates. I think everybody is happy he’s back.”

Quarterback battle updates

Kevin Stefanski reiterated that no jobs will be won in June, but that won’t stop us from looking into how the pair of quarterbacks performed on Tuesday.

Both players participated in red-zone passing drills, with Michael Penix Jr. completing 3-of-8 passes (two were drops, none of his attempts went for scores) and Tagovailoa completing 4-of-5 (one drop that would’ve been a score). Tua Tagovailoa looked a bit better in these drills, but this will be an important step for Penix after last season's struggles in this area.

Both players were also taking under-center reps, throwing to their receivers with no defenders. Footwork has been a point of emphasis for both players, with Penix pointing out that the “time put into it” has been notable.

“It’s just always something being pointed out,” Penix said. “In routes on air, if you’re off time, then they’re [the coaching staff is] letting you know, ‘You’ve gotta quicken up your feet or take your time on this drop and work through your progressions,’ just stuff like that. I just feel that’s something that’s just talked about more than it was before.”

As for Penix’s recovery status, the quarterback remains confident that he is “right where [he] needs to be,” and “still making strides every day.” He has not been cleared for 11-on-11 drills, but confirmed that he is “on track for a Week 1 game.” He said his next major milestone would be taking contact from a defender and “keep playing.”

Notable player absences

Wide receiver Drake London leads the list of notably absent players on Tuesday. He was seen taking part in warmups, walkthroughs, and individual drills, but went to the side field during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 activities.

Other players included Xavier Watts, Jawaan Taylor, Billy Bowman Jr., Kendal Daniels (who is not expected during this window while he rehabs), DeMarcco Hellams, JD Bertrand, Troy Andersen, and Anterio Thompson (whose absence, Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Tuesday, was injury-related). None of those players has received any significant update from Stefanski.

Of the returning players, quarterback Trevor Siemian was active for the first time since the first media viewing period, but he did not participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills. Center Ryan Neuzil was back in the mix.

The right tackle position remains fluid amid additions and injury issues

The Falcons dealt for Wanya Morris of the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday, and we soon discovered that it was due to longtime swing tackle Storm Norton being added to the PUP list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski had his first opportunity to address the situation at tackle on Tuesday.

On Morris – “[He’s] a local kid, [that we’re] excited to get our hands on and get to work,” Stefanski explained. “[He’s] wired the right way, so we'll get him with Coach Callahan, and just get to work.”

On Norton – “Obviously, Storm’s a person that I have a ton of respect for, and obviously you'd hate to see losing any guy due to injuries,” Stefanski said about Norton, “but we'll continue to explore all sorts of options there, and then push our guys.”

With Taylor remaining sidelined due to injury, the depth at this position will be important to follow. Morris, who is still getting integrated into his new team, will compete with Jack Nelson, Michael Jerrell, and rookie Ethan Onianwa for the swing role.

Secondary thoughts

With Xavier Watts and DeMarcco Hellams sidelined on Tuesday, the Falcons deployed Sydney Brown as the starting safety alongside Jessie Bates III. Interestingly, cornerback Natrone Brooks also got several looks at safety while Brown pushed down to play the nickel back. Brown rotated the reps with the 1s alongside Darnay Holmes.

Meanwhile, Avieon Terrell has been seen practicing with the outside cornerbacks and taking reps with C.J. Henderson and the depth players.

Tryout players present

The Falcons welcomed several tryout players to Flowery Branch for mandatory minicamp. They will participate this week and will work to earn a contract ahead of training camp this summer.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart

Punter Matt Hayball

Kicker Andrew Brown

Linebacker Anfernee Orji

Tight end Thomas Odukoya

Offensive lineman Jake Curhan

Other Practice Nuggets

Wanya Morris will wear No. 79 for his new club.

Rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch continues to be the first player out for punt returns. He was followed by Olamide Zaccheaus, Dylan Drummond, and rookie UDFA Vinny Anthony II.

At kicker, Nick Folk made quick work of the field goal drills. He drilled all five attempts from varying lengths (which all appeared to be under 45 yards) straight down the middle.

Cash Jones, who notably switched from running back to wide receiver after signing with the Falcons as an UDFA, was seen working out with the running backs on Tuesday.

Falcons legend RB Michael Turner was on hand Tuesday.

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