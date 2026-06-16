Kevin Stefanski Details Falcons' Looming Injury Situation at RT

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons officially announced their trade with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday morning ahead of their mandatory minicamp, and head coach Kevin Stefanski was able to address the lingering uncertainty at the right tackle position.

Going back to last week, the news of the Falcons’ deal became public just hours before the Falcons announced that swing tackle Storm Norton would miss the 2026 NFL season due to lingering issues with his ankle injury from last summer. Norton was seen standing to the side during organized team activities but was not an active participant.

“Obviously, Storm’s a person that I have a ton of respect for, and obviously you'd hate to see losing any guy due to injuries,” Stefanski said about Norton, “but we'll continue to explore all sorts of options there, and then push our guys.”

The Falcons’ head coach was able to confirm that Morris was in the building on Tuesday for mandatory minicamp.

“[He’s] a local kid, [that we’re] excited to get our hands on and get to work,” Stefanski explained. “[He’s] wired the right way, so we'll get him with Coach Callahan, and just get to work.”

As for the presumed starter, Jawaan Taylor, Stefanski confirmed that he would remain sidelined for the final phase of the offseason. Taylor was present for organized team activities over the last several weeks but stood off to the side during individual or team drills. Most of his work has been in walkthroughs while he rehabs from his injury.

When asked about the veteran, there did not serious concern from Stefanski.

“Jawaan is a pro,” he said about Taylor. “He's very intelligent. He's picking everything up, just not able to do too much.”

In Taylor’s place, Ethan Onianwa, Michael Jerrell, and Jack Nelson have rotated reps opposite cemented left tackle, Jake Matthews. Morris was able to mix in a bit on Tuesday.

After Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement earlier this offseason, the Falcons find themselves in uncharted waters at right tackle. The longtime starter had held the starting role every season since 2019, but missed the entire 2025 season due to a leg injury.

Taylor is expected to carry that role this season after he signed a one-year deal soon after McGary’s announcement, but there will be lingering questions until the Falcons can get their first look at their new additions.

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