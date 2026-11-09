Falcons Move Jessie Bates, But Who Could be Next?

With Monday morning’s announcement that Jessie Bates III would be moved to Jacksonville, the Atlanta Falcons are officially trade-deadline sellers. The All-Pro safety was entering the final year of his contract, and Ian Cunningham nets a solid return for the takeaway machine, landing a 2027 second-rounder and a 2028 fifth-rounder.

Now the question is who is next?

In a bad division, Atlanta could earn a playoff spot, but the team's current construction isn't set up for a run. At 3-6 and staring down the barrel of another losing season, the Falcons could be open for business. Falcons OnSI highlighted some potential targets and outlined why they will (or won’t) be involved in any discussions.

Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr.

The contract makes Kyle Pitts a very unlikely trade candidate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first person who comes to mind is the Falcons’ tight end. After signing an expensive offseason deal, Pitts has not emerged as a consistent contributor for the Falcons this season. He has been an outstanding red-zone threat, scoring four touchdowns so far, but he has accounted for a pedestrian 25 receptions for 220 yards.

He has flashed some of the playmaking ability that helped him post a career year in 2025, but for whatever reason, the Falcons haven't consistently gotten him involved.

Moving Pitts would make sense on the surface, but the money makes any deal extremely unlikely. The Falcons just signed him to a new deal, and he carries a $36 million dead cap hit this season and a $31.4 million dead cap hit in 2027.

In reality, this star tight end is not going anywhere.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson

Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson has emerged as a starting-caliber option | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

C.J. Henderson has turned his career around in Atlanta, emerging as a starting-caliber player this season. The former first-round pick has started more games than he has since 2022 and has been a solid second cornerback behind A.J. Terrell Jr.

With Avieon Terrell emerging as a viable outside option, the Falcons could look to move Henderson to give the rookie more snaps. He wouldn’t fetch a lucrative return, but he would be a good depth piece for a contender.

On the other hand, Henderson is still only 28, and he is the prototype of a starting corner in this league. The Falcons need secondary depth, and retaining a player of his caliber would be smart. But if they aren’t going to re-sign him this spring, then a trade could be on the table.

Edge Za’Darius Smith

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith has been a leader for the defense | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons’ late-summer add has more than paid off this season. The veteran pass rusher has 4.5 sacks and would be an ideal rotational piece for a contending team.

In Atlanta, James Pearce Jr. returned to the mix in Madrid, but they also lost Samson Ebukam to a hamstring injury. Smith is still needed, and at 34 on a one-year deal, there wouldn’t be much return in a trade. But if the Falcons are only interested in picking up assets, it could be worth considering.

Edge Cameron Thomas

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas could be a good asset for a trade | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Za’Darius Smith, the Falcons could also look to move Cameron Thomas. The veteran is on a team-friendly deal, and he has been an outstanding member of the rotation. He is an effective run defender and has a high motor in the pass rush, both of which would be attractive to a contending team looking for a rotational piece.

If Cunningham makes another move, expect it to be a veteran on an expiring deal, not a core piece. Pitts is extremely unlikely, and Henderson is more valuable as depth than as a return.

In August, the Falcons said they were competing for a playoff spot. The next 48 hours will show whether Bates was a one-off or a new direction.