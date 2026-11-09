Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars Execute Big Trade for All-Pro Jessie Bates III

The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from one of the most important players in their secondary, trading Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move marks a significant change for Atlanta's defense as the organization parts ways with one of its most experienced defensive playmakers. Bates was also in the final year of his contract, making the decision to move him now an opportunity for the Falcons to receive draft compensation rather than risk losing him without anything in return during the offseason.

Bates joined the Falcons in 2023 after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He quickly became a leader in Atlanta's secondary and one of the team's most consistent defensive contributors.

The 29-year-old was brought to Atlanta to provide stability, playmaking ability and veteran leadership. He delivered on those expectations, establishing himself as one of the better safeties in the league during his time with the organization.

Bates earned Pro Bowl recognition and second-team All-Pro honors during his career, making him one of the most accomplished defensive players on Atlanta's roster.

Through eight games this season, Bates has recorded 46 total tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles. His production has continued to demonstrate his ability to impact games in multiple ways.

Since arriving in Atlanta, Bates has also been a consistent presence around the football, recording 14 interceptions during his Falcons tenure.

For Jacksonville, acquiring Bates provides an experienced defensive back who can immediately strengthen the back end of its defense. His experience and leadership should give the Jaguars another proven playmaker as they look to compete in the AFC.

Meanwhile, Atlanta receives a valuable return for a veteran player who was approaching the end of his contract. The second-round selection in 2027 and the fifth-round pick in 2028 give the Falcons additional flexibility as they evaluate the direction of their roster moving forward.

Losing Bates is not a minor departure for Atlanta. Replacing his production, communication, and leadership will be a challenge for a secondary that has relied on his presence.

Ultimately, the Falcons turn a potentially expiring contract into two future draft selections while giving Bates an opportunity to continue his career in Jacksonville. The focus now shifts to how Atlanta plans to replace one of its biggest defensive playmakers.

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