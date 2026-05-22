Falcons Offensive Line Is Trying to Find Its Footing Again After Major Changes

FLOWERY BRANCH – There is a lot of new around the grounds of Atlanta Falcons headquarters these days. Many of those new faces made their first impressions on the equally new coaching staff during the first days of organized team activities (OTAs).

Turnover has been one of the only consistent things up there over the last several years. Kevin Stefanski marks the fourth head coach to patrol the sidelines and lead the team through this period of the offseason, and they could also start their sixth different Week 1 quarterback since 2021.

There’s a reason people joke that ‘NFL’ stands for ‘Not For Long,’ and the Falcons are no strangers to that reality.

One of the few things that has seemingly withstood the fluidity is the offensive line room. Jake Mathews has the longest active streak of starts in the NFL (196 straight). Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary were stalwarts, starting 81 games since they were both drafted in the first round back in 2019. Matthew Bergeron had his perfect start to his career snapped last season, but he has still missed just two games over three years. Even Ryan Neuzil could be included here, since the former undrafted free agent center has been with the team since 2022 and has started 29 games for the Falcons in that span.

But for the first time in a very long time, that continuity is fracturing.

McGary announced his sudden retirement earlier this offseason, and Jawaan Taylor quickly replaced him. Meanwhile, Bergeron and Neuzil both enter the final years of their respective deals. The turnover shifted up top for the first time since 2021, with long-time offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford moving on to Baltimore.

In comes longtime NFL veteran Bill Callahan, regarded as one of the most respected coaches in the league. The offensive line coach was the first hire that Stefanski made back in January , and he called him “the best in the business.”

His new players share that perspective.

“He’s a phenomenal coach,” Lindstrom explained. “He’s got a great reputation, and you see how many great guys that he’s coached across the league. You talk to them, and you see that it’s so many guys that I have personally admired … to see the cross-over technique that he’s teaching that you see those guys do [like a Zach Martin], it’s been a really fun experience.”

“He’s [Callahan] had legendary run schemes,” running back Bijan Robinson added. “It’s pretty cool just talking to him and seeing how it's all going to develop.”

But even with that level of respect, there is still a lot of new for what had been a tenured Falcons offensive line, and that takes getting used to.

“I almost felt like a rookie out there,” Lindstrom joked Tuesday. “In the sense of knowing the drill order. I mean, I'd kind of gotten that way of, alright, I know the exact drills [and] knew how to do them.

“It's great, though, but I definitely felt like a baby deer for a minute there. I had to get my legs back under me.”

The Falcons’ offensive line has been one of the NFL's most consistent units over the last several seasons. The offense has regularly leaned on it when things get hard, and with more questions under center entering this season, they will be counted on again in 2026.

Now, with a new coach, a new right tackle, and questions looming about the future, even the franchise’s steadiest unit is learning how to evolve. OTAs are meant to be an acclimation period, but the Falcons will need this unit to find its legs again this season – and sooner, rather than later.

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