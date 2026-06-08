Falcons Players React to Drake London Earning Historic $150 Million Contract

FLOWERY BRANCH – Drake London officially put pen to paper on Monday , and the Atlanta Falcons officially locked down their franchise wide receiver. His new contract, worth up to $150 million over four seasons, makes him the third-highest-paid pass catcher in the NFL and the highest-paid skill player in franchise history.

Monday’s OTAs were the first opportunity for players and coaches to address London’s new contract, and they were effusive in their praise of him.

“He represents all the things we believe in, in terms of how you approach this game, how important this game is to him, how important his teammates are to him,” Kevin Stefanski said about London.

Running back Bijan Robinson said the first thing he did was pick up the phone and call London after the reports came out about his new deal.

“I was so happy for him. He deserves it,” Robinson said. “He deserves everything that he gets. Obviously, he's one of my favorite teammates, probably my top teammate of all time. That's my best friend. That's my brother.”

Left guard Matthew Bergeron also had plenty of good things to say about his teammate: “It gets us going as an offense and as a team. Seeing how hard he goes every day, whether it's in practice, middle of August, third week of camp, he'll lose his s*, but it's great, and it gets us going. He deserves everything he got. I think he's a great piece for this offense and for this team. He brings everybody along with him, so I'm just happy for Drake.”

His teammates’ praise is well earned. London has been nothing short of an outstanding player for this franchise. He has been in Atlanta for just four seasons, but his 3,961 receiving yards are already tenth in franchise history.

The breakout came in 2024, when London posted career highs across all categories. He finished with 100 receptions for 1,271 yards (fourth-most yards in the NFL that season) and nine touchdowns. In 2025, he was unstoppable. Through his first nine games, London had 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns, putting him on pace for 113 catches for 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns.

But his impact goes beyond the box score.

London sets the tone for the Falcons’ offense, whether that is as a leader in the locker room or as a run blocker on the field. His teammates follow his lead, and after last week’s announcement and Monday’s signature, it is now official that London will remain one of the faces of this franchise for the next several years.

And at 24 years old (25 in July), the Falcons are betting his biggest seasons are still ahead.

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