Falcons Suffer Major Injury Scare at Training Camp to Young Star

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons began their day with the news that star running back Bijan Robinson had ended his brief hold in by signing a lucrative contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position.

The day ended on a much more subdued note as second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker was carted off the field after an apparent lower-body injury.

To conclude the practice, the Falcons were doing a two-minute drill, with much of the first team on the field. Walker tried to turn the corner on right tackle Ethan Onianwa and was seen writhing in pain after the play.

Flowery Branch went dead quiet, including the spectators on the hill, as Walker was eventually carted off the field. The team gathered near midfield, said a brief prayer for Walker, and practice was called.

Ian Rapoport is in town with NFL Network and ESPN, and he reported the worst case for Walker.

#Falcons promising edge Jalon Walker is feared to have torn his ACL, per me and @wyche89, a potential brutal injury for this defense.



Walker will have an MRI to confirm the injury from practice today, which drew an emotional reaction from his team. pic.twitter.com/Io6ldOVVeu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2026

Walker finished second in the NFL to teammate James Pearce Jr. for sacks among rookies with 5.5 last season. His leadership, even as a rookie, has been commended by teammates and coaches alike dating back to the pre-draft process.

He is expected to take a leap forward in his second season and become a three-down player at edge, capable of playing the run or the pass and, at times, dropping back and playing inside linebacker as well.

If he misses significant time, it would be a blow to the Falcons, who are already unsure of the status of Pearce, who may or may not be suspended to start the season as the NFL takes its time making a decision on his February arrest.

He is on a path to have all of the charges dropped, but that doesn't mean the league still won't have a say. They just haven't said anything yet.

The Falcons also signed Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari in the offseason to help replace Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie. They've also gotten a boost at training camp with the return of a healthy Bralen Trice.

Trice comes in at 274 pounds and is significantly bigger than the rest of the players in the room. Ebukam is trying to return to full speed after spending much of last season recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in 2024. Ojulari had six sacks with the Giants in 2024, but only played three games with the Eagles last season after suffering a hamstring injury that plagued him all of last year.

The Falcons have options at edge, but Walker is considered a rising young star of the up-and-coming Falcons defense, and his loss would be a significant blow.

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