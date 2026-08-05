Quarterback Battle Heats Up at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Day 7

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons concluded a spirited day of training camp, their second day with pads on. Energy was high after ending on a down note on Tuesday with the loss of Jalon Walker to a season-ending knee injury.

Potential starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant for the first time. He had said on Tuesday afternoon that he hoped Wednesday would be the day he'd be all the way back, and he was correct.

Michael Penix Jr. is also in competition for the starting job. He hasn't been fully cleared for 11v11s, but he's been doing all of the other workouts with the Falcons. "It could be any day," Penix said after practice when asked when he might be fully cleared.

It was a day for the quarterbacks to be sure. Both Tagovailoa and Penix had their best days. Tagovailoa's day got started in 11v11s with what looked like a miscommunictation on a route. The ball ended up in the hands of rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell for an interception from his nickel spot.

Tagovailoa followed that play with arguably his best throw of camp. He found Drake London with a zone beater on a skinny post to Drake London between the linebacker and defensive back in coverage.

Penix was sharp again on Wednesday. His favorite throw this training camp has been the go route up the left sideline. He's thrown touchdown passes to Zachariah Branch, Chris Blair, and today it was Antwane Wells' turn. The undrafted free agent rookie is trying to make the team as a fifth or sixth wide receiver and special teams player, and he helped his cause today.

Michael Penix drops one in the bucket for Antwane Wells pic.twitter.com/OGI5Czm9yK — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) August 5, 2026

Concern for Bates?

All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III was absent from training camp on Tuesday and was on the exercise bike overlooking the field on Wednesday. The first day could have been written off as a veteran rest day, but two days in a row becomes a concern. The 29-year-old Bates is in the final year of his contract with the Falcons.

Da'Shawn Hand lookied to be on a veteran rest day, and linebacker JD Bertrand was also a non-participant.

More Top Plays from Camp

From an offensive concept standpoint, there will be a lot more passes over the middle if practice is any indication. The wide receiver drag and option route back to the outside have been a staple early at training camp. Tight ends and running backs have also been involved heavily in the short passing game.

Samson Ebukam was in line to be one of the starting edge rushers before Walker's injury, and now he looks like a lock. He blew up a running play early in camp, knifing into the backfield. The veteran tore an Achilles tendon in 2024 and spent 2025 working back into form. Fully healthy, he can be a difference maker for the Falcons at edge.

Tagovailoa does a really good job of getting rid of the ball quickly to a hot receiver in open space. Running back Tyler Goodson was the recipient of a swing pass as Tagovailoa read the blitz for a nice gain coming across the middle as he beat the linebacker to the sideline and turned upfield.

Second-year cornerback Cobee Bryant is continuing a solid training camp. The undrafted free agent from 2025 wasn't healthy most of training camp last year, and he's taking advantage of his opportunity this year with another pass breakup after a pair of them on Tuesday.

Nathan Carter is in a battle for the third running back spot with Tyler Goodson, and they have both had big runs on Wednesday as the offense looked sharper overall.

Channing Tindall is working to make this team as a reserve linebacker and special teams player. He blew up a running play by shooting the gap on a nice play in 11v11s. He followed that play up with a nice tackle in the flat on a screen pass to Cash Jones. It was back-to-back flash plays from Tindall.

A nice isolation play from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees got rookie tight end Jack Velling in space on the outside up against a corner. Velling had time to turn his pads upfield and would have been good for an extra five yards after contact with the size difference.

Nick Folk did some kicking today; he was good from 33, 33, 33, 35, 42, 46, and 51 without missing. The 51-yarder had a bobbled snap, and the veteran kept his concentration and kicked it through.

Later in practice, Penix took his reps in 7v7s and had a nice touch pass on an out route to John Dotson. It was a ball that normally requires a little extra zip, which is Penix's specialty, but he anticipated the throw early and made it an excellent touch pass for Dotson to get the first down.

He followed that pass up with a nice corner route to Drake London between defenders on the right side. London yelled back to his quarterback, "Good ball, nine!" Giving his quarterback props for a well-thrown ball.

Sydney Brown intercepted Peix on a ball that would have been stopped on a sack, but he rolled out and continued the play and threw it long into double coverage. It was a training camp throw that wouldn't be made in a game, unless it was 3rd or 4th and long, and Brown came down with the pick.

They went back to team situations with down and distance in play, and cornerback Mike Hughes jumped a John Dotson quick hitter for no gain on first down.

It wasn't all passing. Tagovailoa and the offense ran a nice misdirection with a backside pitch to Tyler Goodson. He scampered 23 yards up the left sideline for a touchdown.

Cooper Rush took over and quickly hit Zachariah Branch on a swing pass to the left side. He navigated traffic for a five-or-six-yard gain. Branch was doing his work on the sideline near the veterans, and there is an audible buzz from players like London, Robinson, and Brian Robinson Jr. when he gets the ball in his hands.

He took a swing pass in front of them but couldn't quite stay in bounds. London was chasing him down the field, willing him in bounds, before he got an earful from Robinson Jr. for stepping on the sideline.

Branch has been one of the best players at training camp, but proved he was human when Clark Phillips III punched the ball away from him after a catch. Bryant made the recovery for the turnover. In a funny moment, center Corey Levin admitted he had a good shot at the ball, but didn't want to "cause wreckage" by diving to the ground with a player he has over 100 pounds on.

What's Next?

The Falcons are off on Thursday before returning to Flowery Branch on Friday morning. They'll be at Lanier High School for Saturday Night Lights practice open to the public from 7 to 9 p.m.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!



