The Atlanta Falcons are making another change to their defensive personnel as the team continues preparing for the final stretch of the 2026 NFL season.

Atlanta announced Monday that it has released linebacker Christian Harris and signed safety Jammie Robinson to the active roster. The team also signed cornerback Terell Smith to the practice squad to fill Robinson’s previous spot.

Smith was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. The Georgia native attended South Gwinnett High School and has spent portions of the 2026 season on the practice squads of the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He played 26 games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Bears, racking up 68 tackles and an interception in those two seasons.

At 27 years old, his addition gives Atlanta another veteran option at cornerback while providing insurance as the team navigates the remainder of its schedule.

Harris’ departure marks the end of a relatively short stint in Atlanta after joining the organization as a free agent in March. The former Houston Texans linebacker appeared in seven games for the Falcons this season, primarily contributing on special teams.

Across those seven appearances, Harris played 79 special teams snaps. However, he did not establish a significant role in Atlanta’s defensive rotation, ultimately making him expendable as the organization continues to evaluate its roster.

Harris originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection by Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his four seasons with the Texans, he started 27 games and recorded 206 total tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also accumulated seven quarterback hits, forced two fumbles, and recorded one interception.

The emergence of rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. left little playing time for Harris.

Meanwhile, Robinson returns to the active roster after spending much of the 2026 season moving between Atlanta’s active roster and practice squad.

The safety has appeared in four games this season, primarily contributing on special teams. Robinson has played 93 special teams snaps, and now he can provide depth behind starters Xavier Watts and DeMarcco Hellams after Jessie Bates III was traded to the Jaguars.

His familiarity with the organization also makes the move relatively straightforward. Rather than bringing in an unfamiliar player late in the season, Atlanta is promoting someone who has already spent considerable time within the team’s system.

Ultimately, these moves represent another opportunity for the Falcons to adjust their roster and prioritize players who can contribute immediately.

At this point in the season, Atlanta needs consistency across all three phases of the game. Robinson’s return provides additional special teams depth, while Smith gives the organization another defensive back to develop.