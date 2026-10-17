Falcons Rookie Avieon Terrell Ready to Step Into Big Role vs. Chicago Bears

The Atlanta Falcons will turn to rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell to help stabilize their secondary Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

With C.J. Henderson ruled out because of a groin injury, Terrell is expected to step into the starting lineup and receive a significant opportunity to prove himself at the NFL level.

“That's where we're fortunate to have depth in our corner room like we do," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. Mike Hughes is a top end starter in this league. Avieon [Terrell]’s emerging. We're fortunate that we have that depth. Billy [Bowman Jr.]’s had the ability to play that a little bit at times here and there in spots. Mike Ford has the ability to play a little bit of corner. So we've got candidates. We've got guys that can get it done outside and bring confidence in whoever goes out there."

Turns out, it's going to be Terrell.

Terrell enters the matchup with encouraging numbers in coverage. Through 100 coverage snaps this season, the rookie has allowed just five receptions for 39 yards, demonstrating his ability to limit opposing receivers when given opportunities.

With the Falcons looking to bounce back from their Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Terrell will have an important role in helping Atlanta contain Chicago’s passing attack.

The Falcons are still without starting cornerback A.J. Terrell, who remains on injured reserve for at least this week, leaving Atlanta without one of its most experienced defensive backs.

Avieon Terrell was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 48th overall pick after a productive career at Clemson. He developed into a versatile defensive back during his collegiate tenure, showcasing his coverage ability, physicality, and willingness to contribute against the run.

During his final season at Clemson, Terrell recorded nine passes defended and five forced fumbles, demonstrating his playmaking potential. Those skills helped make him an appealing addition for Atlanta as the organization looked to strengthen its secondary for the future.

Now, the rookie will have an opportunity to translate that production to a starting role against an NFL opponent.

Avieon’s first start also comes with a personal connection. He is the younger brother of A.J. Terrell, who has been a key part of Atlanta’s defense since the Falcons selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With A.J. sidelined on injured reserve, the brothers will have to wait for another opportunity to play together in Atlanta’s secondary. However, Avieon’s promotion gives the younger Terrell a chance to establish his own identity and demonstrate why the Falcons invested a second-round pick in him.

Sunday’s matchup against Chicago will present a different challenge as Terrell prepares for an expanded workload. If the rookie can maintain his early success, he could strengthen his case for a larger role in Atlanta’s defense moving forward.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!