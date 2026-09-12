Falcons Rookie Avieon Terrell Can Step Out of Brother’s Shadow vs. Aaron Rodgers

Avieon Terrell is entering his first act in the NFL regular season as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting nickelback.

Cracking the starting lineup means that Terrell will be lined up next to his older brother, AJ, who’s starting at cornerback.

Atlanta is on the road in Week 1 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 13.

“It’s just crazy looking to my right or my left and seeing him out there,” Avieon Terrell said.

“Just this time last year, we called each other to talk about football – how I did in college and how he did out here in the league. And now we’re teammates. So it’s a blessing.”

The Falcons drafted Avieon out of Clemson with their second-round 2025 NFL Draft pick this past April. He was the first draft pick under Falcons legend Matt Ryan as the president of football, Ian Cunningham as general manager, and first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It joined him alongside his brother, who is entering his seventh season in the league.

It fulfills a lifelong dream for the Atlanta natives from Westlake High School to suit up together for their hometown NFL team. However, it also provides Avieon to step outside of AJ’s shadow, as questions have persisted about being “little brother” since draft night.

“During the game, I’m just going to keep my head straight,” Avieon said. “And we’re just going to ball together. Just something we’ve talked about since growing up. If we ever played with each other, it’s going to be a movie.”

Avieon Terrell played just one NFL preseason game, the final against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 28. The rookie was nursing an ankle injury.

“Been grinding for it, been training – doing a lot at practice,” Terrell said of his upcoming debut. “It’s time for it.”

His first test?

Facing four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who’s entering his 22nd and final season. Terrell was three months old when the Green Bay Packers selected the current Steelers quarterback with the 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft.

“It’s a blessing to go up against A-Rod. Somebody I’ve been watching since growing up,” Terrell said. “Now I get to go against him. I’m ready to look him in his eye and go ball.”

Wide receivers the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder may cross paths with are former All-Pro DK Metcalf and newly acquired Michael Pittman Jr.

Terrell described the Atlanta defense as “confident” under second-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

He added that the biggest problem will be playing as the away team in front of a faithful

Pittsburgh fanbase at Acrisure Stadium.

Falcons-Steelers kickoff at 1 p.m. and will be on FOX.

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