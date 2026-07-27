Can Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Reign Supreme in NFL Top 100 List?

Bijan Robinson is among the elite company in the NFL.

As the league’s player-voted top 100 player list continues to roll out, the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth-year star running back could be in play for the No. 1 spot.

NFL.com’s Grant Gordon listed Robinson as one of 12 contenders to be voted the NFL’s best player entering the 2026 season.

Gordon cited the first-team All-Pro winning ball carrier being an Offensive Player of the Year finalist and Pro Bowl participant in 2025.

Robinson led the NFL with 2,298 scrimmage yards (1,478 rushing yards, 820 receiving) last season and added seven touchdowns on the ground and four through the air for Atlanta. He was the brightest spot for an Atlanta team that went 8-9 and missed out on the NFL Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

The Falcons star shares the watchlist with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Myles Garrett, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain.

Wherever Robinson lands among the NFL’s best players, he will eclipse his No. 62 ranking from the 2025 season.

He will join his Atlanta teammate, wide receiver Drake London, in the NFL Top 100 players list. London landed at the No. 66 spot. Another Falcon who will likely make an appearance is right guard Chris Lindstrom.

Being in the mix with the league’s standouts continues an offseason of praise for the 24-year-old Robinson, who could be in line for a running back market-resetting contract to remain in Atlanta.

NFL executives and scouts voted him the best running back in the NFL in their annual poll for ESPN. In the video game world, Robinson is the Falcons’ highest-rated player on Madden NFL 27, with a 95 overall rating, fourth at his position. Furthermore, Robinson is viewed as a Fantasy Football essential, with experts advising players to use their No. 1 pick on the high-usage, reliable offensive star.

Robinson can continue his upward trend when the Falcons open their preseason on Aug. 14 by hosting the Denver Broncos, then start the regular season at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 13.

He will report for training camp amongst the Falcons veterans on Tuesday, July 28, with the first practice set for Wednesday, July 29.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!