Details on Falcons WR Drake London's Massive New Contract

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly signed star wide receiver Drake London to a four-year extension worth $141 million. The deal can be worth up to $150 million in escalators and $100 million guaranteed. The average deal is worth an average of $35.25 million over the four-year period, and he will be under contract through 2030.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal that was worth $16.8 million.

Ian Rapoport was first with the announcement, but Adam Schefter followed up with the details of the contract.

And the numbers… 4 years and $141M with a chance to make $150M. Huge. https://t.co/i1SdrRS2ph — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2026

This deal makes London the third-highest paid wide receiver in NFL history, and the highest paid skill player in Falcons history. He slots in behind Jaxson Smith-Njigba ($42.15 million in average annual value) and Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25), but in front of Justin Jefferson ($35 million AAV), CeeDee Lamb ($34 million), and D.K. Metcalf ($33 million).

London's deal is worth approximately 11.7% of the Falcons' expected salary cap.

The deal is lucrative, but London has been worth the money. Since the Falcons drafted him eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the wide receiver has improved every season. He broke out in 2024, finishing with the fourth-most yards in the NFL (1,271) and pulling down nine touchdowns on 100 receptions. All of those totals are career highs.

His 2025 season got off to an electric start, recording 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns over his first nine games. He missed one matchup over those first 10 games, but he was still on pace for his first All-Pro season (a pace of 107 catches for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns). Unfortunately, a PCL injury derailed his season in Week 11, and he missed several weeks.

In a display of toughness that has been quite common with London, he played through the pain over the final three weeks of the season. Now, the Falcons have officially rewarded their star player with a well-deserved new deal.

On the field, his impact is clear. Off the field, his influence is growing. The Falcons put him next to rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and players regularly recognized him as a leader for this team.

The Falcons have another pair of players who could receive extensions this offseason, with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and running back Bijan Robinson set to receive lucrative deals potentially. Pitts is expected to play his season on the franchise tag, but Rapoport teased that Robinson could get an update on that soon.

London's contract has been 'top of mind' for Ian Cunningham and the Falcons' front office this offseason, and now the star player has his contract in hand.

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