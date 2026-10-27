Falcons Star Jessie Bates Proves He's the Heartbeat of Atlanta's Defense

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons stunned the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They forced four turnovers and locked down in the second half to win 29-20.

There was plenty to love in the win, but a familiar face led the way.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III has been a menace to opposing teams since arriving in Atlanta, and he was again on Sunday. He snagged an acrobatic interception that likely kept points off the board for the 49ers, then delivered the game-sealing play in the fourth quarter, punching the ball away from tight end George Kittle to force another turnover.

This interception by Jessie Bates III is UNREAL.



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“That interception is as good as it gets,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We needed a play in that moment. The ball skills and the wherewithal and the awareness, the toe-drag swag, that's pretty damn good for a safety. So, really proud of Jessie for just being so aware of that football and making a play and then knocking it out later. I mean, he's playing at a high level.”

Bates’ ability to create turnovers isn't new, but his performance against San Francisco reminded everyone how valuable he can be to Atlanta's defense.

According to Tori McElhaney, only four players have recorded at least six career games with both an interception and a forced fumble. Five of Bates' six such performances have come in a Falcons uniform.

For his teammates, it was little surprise to watch him deliver.

“That’s who he is as a player,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “Obviously, as a person, he’s great as well. But what we saw out of Jessie (on Sunday) is who he is. That’s who we see every day: just a guy with a nose for the football who makes big-time plays whenever we need them. So it was awesome to be able to see him do that.”

Since 2023, Bates has 14 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns, and 10 forced fumbles. No player has more combined takeaways in that timeframe.

The production has made Bates one of the NFL's most disruptive defensive backs, but his value to Atlanta extends beyond the raw numbers. He has served as a team captain every year as a Falcon and has been one of the defense's most dependable leaders.

That leadership mattered almost as much as his takeaways on Sunday, with Kendal Daniels wearing the green dot as the defensive signal-caller. The rookie linebacker was an incredible story, but he credited Bates as the calming presence he needed throughout the game.

“Jessie is everybody's role model,” linebacker Josh Woods said. “Just the way he prepares, how smart he is, how he handles himself day in and day out. You know exactly who you're going to get, what you're going to get. If I had to place a heartbeat on our defense, I would say it's Jessie Bates for sure.”

For a team still finding its identity under Stefanski, that influence matters even more, and it extends well beyond his on-field play. His preparation, football intelligence, and consistency have helped establish this standard.

Bates has been doing that since he arrived in Atlanta. Against the 49ers, he reminded everyone why the Falcons' defense keeps running through him.

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