Day 1's Big Winner at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

The first day of Falcons training camp did not necessarily go to plan. Michael Penix Jr. is still not cleared for 11v11 work, Tua Tagovailoa missed day one due to a back injury, and Bijan Robinson didn't practice as speculation continues that he's in a mild contract dispute with the team.

However, there was one big winner for day one of Falcons training camp: Undrafted free agent quarterback Jack Strand.

Because of the injuries to both Tagovailoa and Penix, plus an additional release of veteran Trevor Siemian, Strand was the only quarterback fully available for the first day of camp who had been with the team for more than a couple of hours.

Because of the injury and release of Siemian, the Falcons went out and signed former Dallas Cowboy and Baltimore Raven Cooper Rush. Rush was able to participate in practice today, but will take some time to learn the offense as he gets acclimated in Atlanta.

Strand comes out as the big winner in this situation because it greatly helps his chances of making the team as the third quarterback on the depth chart. Strand is still competing with a veteran quarterback for that third spot, but with Rush needing time to learn the offense, it gives Strand time to get a head start on Rush.

Rush admitted on Wednesday that he didn't know what tomorrow would bring for him, and that he "only packed for a week," he said with a laugh.

To go along with that, today and the following few practices will most likely also have Strand taking a lot of first-team reps during 11v11 portions of practice. This is an amazing opportunity for the young quarterback to prove himself with the team's starters.

Beating out Rush will be no easy task, though. Rush was a four-year starter at Central Michigan before being signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has played eight seasons in the NFL since then, including 16 starts. He holds a winning record of 9-7 in those starts and has thrown for 20 touchdowns.

Getting reps with the starters is easily the best talent Strand has ever played with in his football career. Strand finished 2/4 in a brief 11v11 period on the first day of training camp. Throwing more passes than Rush, who was 1/2.

Strand played his college ball at Minnesota State-Moorhead, a Division II football program. While there, Strand excelled, throwing for over 13,000 yards and 126 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Strand has a good frame for a quarterback. He also showed a lot of arm talent from inside the pocket while in college, which is why the Falcons decided to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

Even though it is a tall task for Strand to make the roster, it is not unheard of for Division II athletes to make it to the NFL and be successful in the league. Tyreek Hill finished his college career at West Alabama, and Adam Thielen played at Minnesota State-Mankato.

The start of training camp might not have been ideal for the Falcons, but Strand was a winner of the day and now has a great opportunity in front of him to make the final roster.

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