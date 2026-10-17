Falcons vs. Bears Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 6

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons look to rebound at home in their first non-primetime game since Week 2, after narrowly missing a perfect 3-0 performance in front of a national audience. The Falcons squandered a late lead to the Ravens and eventually succumbed in overtime.

The Chicago Bears are also eager to put some bad Week 5 memories behind them. They fell to the Packers in a humbling fashion, but they will get some reinforcements in quarterback Caleb Williams. With both Williams and Michael Penix Jr. returning Sunday, it marks the first time the former 2024 top-10 picks and Pac-12 rivals will have faced off since college. Given how these offenses performed without them, Atlanta and Chicago fans are breathing a sigh of relief.

Beyond the quarterbacks, both offenses will lean heavily on the run, with these squads ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFL in rushing offense. Both units will look to establish the ground game, taking pressure off their beat-up signal-callers.

Defensively, the Falcons will hope to get edge rusher Za’Darius Smith back from a concussion/neck injury that held him out last Sunday, while the Bears have a few question marks. It will also mark the first time former Falcon defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will play in Atlanta for another franchise.

The Falcons are slight underdogs at home (-1), but Vegas expects a high-scoring affair (54 o/u). Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 6 matchup with the Bears.

Falcons vs. Bears: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 23.8 PPG (T-13th), 361.8 YPG (10th), 195.0 Passing YPG (21st), 166.8 Rushing YPG (2nd), -0.08 in EPA/play (19th)

Falcons Defense: 24.4 PPG Allowed (21st), 328.6 YPG Allowed (16th), 248.4 Passing YPG Allowed (27th), 80.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (4th), -0.08 in EPA/play Allowed (13th)

Bears Offense: 23.8 PPG (T-13th), 392.4 YPG (7th), 219.2 Passing YPG (18th), 173.2 Rushing YPG (1st), -0.03 in EPA/play (14th)

Bears Defense: 19.2 PPG Allowed (5th), 311.4 YPG Allowed (10th), 215.4 Passing YPG Allowed (12th), 96.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (9th), -0.06 in EPA/play Allowed (15th)

Falcons vs. Bears: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Bears -1 (-105)

Falcons +1 (-115)

Moneyline

Bears -112

Falcons -105

Total

OVER/UNDER 52.0 (-108/-110)

Falcons vs. Bears: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Bears Record: 3-2

Falcons Record: 2-3

Falcons vs. Bears: Injury Report

Bears Injury Report

QB Caleb Williams (hamstring) – QUEST

DB Tyrique Stevenson (hip) – QUES

DB Kyler Gordon (calf) – QUES

LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) – OUT

LB Keyshaun Elliott (quadriceps) – OUT

RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) – OUT

DL Dayo Odeyingbo (quadriceps) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

Edge Za’Darius Smith (concussion/neck) – QUES

CB C.J. Henderson (groin) – OUT

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