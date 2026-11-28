MINNEAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are heading to Minnesota to snap a three-game losing streak, but one of the NFC’s best squads awaits them.

The Vikings, headlined by former Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and an aggressive defense , find themselves in an eerily similar situation. At 7-3, they've settled into the No. 6 slot in the conference, but all three of their losses have come in their last four games.

Atlanta, meanwhile, is clinging to their season. The once-potent rushing attack and stifling defense have both regressed over the last few weeks, and the losses have started piling up on the Falcons. At 3-7, the bye week could not have come at a more meaningful time, and the Falcons will hope to find some new life in the season’s home stretch – although mounting injuries have stifled some of that optimism.

But not much will change unless they can get some more consistent play from quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who will be under the microscope against Brian Flores and this blitz-happy defensive front. Similarly, the Falcons’ defense will hope that their high-pressure front (39.7%, 3rd in the NFL) can knock Cousins off his spot.

This one will be packed with storylines, but here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 12 matchup with the Vikings.

Falcons vs. Vikings: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense : 20.1 PPG (23rd), 327.4 YPG (17th), 193.9 Passing YPG (24th), 133.5 Rushing YPG (7th), -0.16 in EPA/play (27th)

: 20.1 PPG (23rd), 327.4 YPG (17th), 193.9 Passing YPG (24th), 133.5 Rushing YPG (7th), -0.16 in EPA/play (27th) Falcons Defense: 25.8 PPG Allowed (24th), 358.2 YPG Allowed (29th), 239.1 Passing YPG Allowed (28th), 119.1 Rushing YPG Allowed (19th), -0.02 in EPA/play Allowed (20th)

Vikings Offense : 18.6 PPG (29th), 277.0 YPG (29th), 172.4 Passing YPG (28th), 104.6 Rushing YPG (22nd), -0.18 in EPA/play (29th)

: 18.6 PPG (29th), 277.0 YPG (29th), 172.4 Passing YPG (28th), 104.6 Rushing YPG (22nd), -0.18 in EPA/play (29th) Vikings Defense: 16.1 PPG Allowed (2nd), 280.3 YPG Allowed (2nd), 170.6 Passing YPG Allowed (2nd), 109.7 Rushing YPG Allowed (15th), -0.15 in EPA/play Allowed (6th)

Falcons vs. Vikings: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Vikings -7 (-102)

Falcons +7 (-115)

Moneyline

Vikings -325

Falcons +260

Total

OVER/UNDER 41.5 (-108/-110)

Falcons vs. Vikings: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

How to Watch: FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olson (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Vikings Record: 7-3

Falcons Record: 3-7

Falcons vs. Vikings: Injury Report

Vikings Injury Report

S Harrison Smith (thigh) – QUES

CB Isaiah Rodgers (thigh) – OUT

WR Jordan Addison (thumb) – OUT

OT Christian Darrisaw (shoulder) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

G Matthew Bergeron (back) – OUT

DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT

WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring) – OUT

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) – OUT

S DeMarcco Hellams (foot) – OUT